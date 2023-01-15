Anwar Must Reprimand Or Sack DPM Zahid Hamidi For Pressuring Him To Interfere In Najib Case

0 SHARES Share Tweet

It’s obvious most Malaysians are extremely unhappy with the way Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi assisting his boss, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in leading the country’s administration.

The UMNO president’s attitude and wild statements are not only damaging, but also inviting renamed Sheraton Move, now so-called London Move or whatever, to succeed.

The most recent comments by readers of one well known news portal in Malaysia, Malaysiakini show the seriousness of the issue.

Before I continue, just to remind you all, don’t ever call Zahid Hamidi, Zahid Komedi. It may end up you and him facing each other in court! Don’t worry, I’m just joking.

One of the readers, Vijay said Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s statement which was made at the UMNO general assembly, an annual event looked upon by many in the population with much contempt and even more amusement.

“My comments here are in the main addressed to Chief Justice (Tun) Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat,” he said.

He further expressed:

“The Honourable Chief Justice, since your ascent to your office, the judiciary has been viewed with a level of respect and admiration once thought unlikely.

“You have given us hope and trust, the assurance that the court will undertake its responsibilities unmindful of the personalities standing before it.

“Yet within your firmness, you have displayed compassion and gentleness, exercising discretion to the benefit and relief of the accused.

“Some of the accused appear in court in fashion-house garments while others are decked in less elegant orange or purple. Some must serve sentence forthwith despite appeals lodged, others are granted a stay.

“Much of this is to the dismay of many, but all accept it as obviously in accordance with judicial prerogative. And what have you received in return? Portals have reported that you suffered personal threats, and the impartiality of your judges has been questioned.

“The latest is Zahid demanding that former premier (Datuk Seri Mohd) Najib Tun) Abdul Razak, who shamelessly delights in being called Bossku, be given “fair justice”, openly accusing the court of bias.

“Political statements and playing to the gallery may be tolerated, but not when they impinge onto the honour of the judiciary through gross disrespect.

“Najib has gone through every level of due process and every bench has found him guilty. Yet admirers of this “national embarrassment” continue their attack on our judges.

“It is past time, Madam, for you to act vigorously against this blatant assault on the court’s dignity and to let everyone knows that tolerance has its limits and that judicial kindness should not be mistaken for weakness.

“If Malaysiakini could be fined RM500,000 for an offence perceived to be far less serious, what should befall those who assail the judiciary itself, its Chief Justice, and its judges?” Vijay asked.

Another reader, Newday, angrily questioned for how many years Zahid has backed himself into a denial corner.

“Many. Political persecution is not defined by the theft of billions from our coffers with the jailed one in charge of everything at the time. The paper trail is seriously overwhelming. The cover-ups by the “persecuted” one are even more so,” the reader said.

“Scream persecution as much as you like. The courts have had their say. A federal review is all that is left in this sorry saga. It would take a massive leap of faith to believe the “persecuted” one has any chance of success.

“If he fails, will you finally shut up with the persecution and finally acknowledge the irreparable damage done to Malaysia by 1MDB and the disappearance of RM4 billion retirement funds in SRC?” Newday asked.

Cogito Ergo Sum said Najib has exhausted all his legal avenues except for the final application for a review of his Federal Court judgment, he has nothing left.

And further he asked, what else does UMNO want that is not available to the common man?

“Nine judges have found him guilty as charged. If there was one iota of doubt, the defendant would have been given the benefit. Every latitude possible was granted to Najib and the bench was very indulgent in giving him so much leeway.

“What further “justice” does UMNO want? The law minister must explain in simple language, with diagrams, if need be, how the legal system works in Malaysia. Then perhaps some of the doubts about Najib can be addressed before everything goes south,” he said.

MarioT tells Zahid, look at it this way, are all those who are sentenced to prison for some form of crime committed against society, have all not received fair justice in our courts of law?

He further highlighted that justice beyond any reasonable doubt has been served on his (Zahid’s) “benevolent” ex-president entrusted with the nation’s future, instead, used people’s hard-earned money as his personal piggy bank.

“You play to the masses who once had their pockets filled and now long for such glorious days of easy money. Do not expect sympathy from the public for all the wrong reasons.”

OceanMasterII expressed his or her disappointment and said the toxic politics in this country that the duly elected DPM has no trust in the system of government.

The reader reminded such statements from the second most powerful man in the country are usually reserved for failed states.

“To rub salt into the wound, it’s coming from the man who, as he speaks has loads of corruption charges pending against him. This is interference with the judiciary!”

GreenRusan4781 said a DPM to call the judiciary to be fair implies that they have been unfair to Najib.

“What a statement of interference coming from a sitting DPM,” he said.

“The Chief Justice has on umpteen times declared that the courts apply the law fairly on all and sundry irrespective of background, standing, position in government, or political affiliation.”

“This is very unbecoming of a DPM to make such statements. I call on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to reprimand the DPM immediately. If this is not done, then the faith in the current PM and his cabinet is tarnished forever.”

Source : Permadu Malaysia