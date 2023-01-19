News

Zahid Hamidi : Khairy Jamaluddin Will Be Hauled Up Before The Party’s Disciplinary Board & Party Membership Will Be Terminated

Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin may be hauled up before the party’s disciplinary board for claiming that dirty tactics were used to ensure that the no-contest motion for the top two party positions was passed at the Umno General Assembly.

“The matter will be raised and discussed by the Umno disciplinary board as well as the party’s management committee,” Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

He was asked to comment if Umno would take action against Khairy over his allegations that there were dirty tactics employed to ensure approval of the no-contest motion for the posts of president and deputy president.

Commenting on Khairy’s accusation, Zahid said only individuals with authentic party delegates’ pass would be allowed to enter Dewan Merdeka of the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre to vote for the motion.

“You cannot enter the hall without the card (party delegates’ pass),” he said.

Earlier today, Khairy claimed phantom delegates were being brought in to add to the numbers of people who will lend their support in the voice vote for the motion.

Khairy claimed some of the tags of delegates, which were initially pasted on the seats in Dewan Merdeka, were removed to make way for unknown delegates to be part of the voting process.

