MACC Chief Tells PAS Hadi Awang ‘Sedekah’ Or ‘Contribution’, A Bribe Is A Bribe – Nullify The Results Of The GE15 In PN Constituencies

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will investigate any form of bribery based on the law, not on personal interpretations, says chief commissioner Azam Baki.

He said a bribe was a bribe, regardless of how one chose to describe it, as the law clearly defined what constituted vote buying.

“Section 10(a) of the Elections Offences Act 1954 is very clear, and whatever layman terms used to defend an argument are mere personal interpretations.

“Name it ‘sedekah’ (almsgiving) or ‘contribution’, the law deems it a bribe paid to voters, regardless of whether the voters solicit it or not,” the Star quoted him as saying.

Section 10(a) of the Act pertains to acts of bribery before, during and after elections, committed directly or indirectly, by a candidate himself or by a representative on his behalf.

Azam’s comments come in the wake of a recent statement by PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang in response to petitions filed by Terengganu Umno to nullify the results of the 15th general election (GE15) in three constituencies in the east coast state.

Hadi had said those caught on video handing cash to voters were merely doing charity work.

The Marang MP said election laws stipulated that only candidates and their agents were barred from giving cash handouts.

His comments drew brickbats from various quarters, who said the Election Offences Act 1954 clearly prohibited such acts.