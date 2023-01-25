News

MACC Chief Tells PAS Hadi Awang ‘Sedekah’ Or ‘Contribution’, A Bribe Is A Bribe – Nullify The Results Of The GE15 In PN Constituencies

Posted on

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will investigate any form of bribery based on the law, not on personal interpretations, says chief commissioner Azam Baki.

He said a bribe was a bribe, regardless of how one chose to describe it, as the law clearly defined what constituted vote buying.

“Section 10(a) of the Elections Offences Act 1954 is very clear, and whatever layman terms used to defend an argument are mere personal interpretations.

“Name it ‘sedekah’ (almsgiving) or ‘contribution’, the law deems it a bribe paid to voters, regardless of whether the voters solicit it or not,” the Star quoted him as saying.

Section 10(a) of the Act pertains to acts of bribery before, during and after elections, committed directly or indirectly, by a candidate himself or by a representative on his behalf.

Azam’s comments come in the wake of a recent statement by PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang in response to petitions filed by Terengganu Umno to nullify the results of the 15th general election (GE15) in three constituencies in the east coast state.

Hadi had said those caught on video handing cash to voters were merely doing charity work.

The Marang MP said election laws stipulated that only candidates and their agents were barred from giving cash handouts.

His comments drew brickbats from various quarters, who said the Election Offences Act 1954 clearly prohibited such acts.

Related Items:

Most Popular

258.5K
News

Anwar : Mahathir Need To Explain RM207 Billion Not Sent Through Treasury – Should Conduct An Investigation & Submit A Full Report To Parliament
156.3K
News

Malaysia Will End Up With All Former Prime Ministers Going To Jail – Mahathir , Ismail Sabri & Muhyiddin
132.3K
News

Breaking News : Pakatan Harapan To Investigate Muhyiddin Over RM500 Billion Contracts Awarded
122.3K
News

Anwar : Tun Daim Will Have Sleepless Nights If I Become PM – ” I Have Evidence Against Tun Daim Abuse Of Position To Amass Wealth”
112.0K
6,044
News

Where Mahathir Has Hidden His RM200 Billion & How He Moves His Billions Through Tun Daim
99.0K
11,137
News

MSN Owned By Microsoft Ranked Malaysia Mahathir As The Richest World Leaders Who Ever Lived Worth US$45 Billion (RM 187 Billion)
77.7K
1,026
News

Our Cooking Oil Is Oversupply In Thailand While Malaysia Facing A Shortage Of Supply – Thai Can Buy Our Oil Up To 12 Packets While Malaysians Are Restricted To Only 2 Packets
65.9K
1,345
News

Tok Mat Implicated In Bribery And Money Laundering – That File Has Now Been Reopened And UMNO Deputy President May Be Facing Criminal Charges
61.8K
18,627
News

Breaking News : Rina Harun Jadi Isteri Nombor 4 Takiyuddin Hassan
60.9K
12,270
News

Pandora Papers Leaked : Malaysia Ranked 5th In The World For RM 1.8 Trillion Illicit Outflow
To Top