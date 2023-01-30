Racism Is Bred In Malaysian Schools : Education Minister Fails In First Major Test – Racist National Policies Push The Brightest Out Of Malaysia

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A couple of weeks ago, I wrote that it is terrifying to think about how racist Malaysia can be. This week, it seems like a school in Johor Bahru has taken my fear to baffling levels.

An all-girls “elite” school in JB allegedly conducted a Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) workshop exclusively for its poor-performing Malay-Muslim students, in a hotel. The school originally claimed that the programme was meant only for Muslim students, as it would be focusing on Islamic studies.

But later it was exposed that the workshop was wide-ranging, and included critical subjects like chemistry and additional mathematics. Naturally, non-Malay parents demanded an explanation from the school.

It appears that there was a WhatsApp group for the parents that included the teachers. Screenshots of the conversations in this group are going viral on social media. The principal had to respond to the questions from irate parents about the racist nature of this workshop.

In the screenshots, the principal says the workshop was part of an intervention to assist Malay students who had fared poorly in their studies. Apparently, 40 students had failed their recent trial examinations, and that if no measures were taken to intervene, these students would not be able to pass their SPM.

But there is no comment about any under-performing non-Malay students in that school.

So, it could either be that all the non-Malay students were high-performers in this elite school, or this entire workshop just reeks to high-heaven of intentional institutional racism and segregation.

Surely, Malaysian Chinese, Malaysian Indian, and Malaysian “Dan Lain-Lain” students at this school also need help with SPM examinations. They can’t all be “hyper-intelligent” in comparison to the Malay students? This is just genetically not possible, is it?

This episode is reminiscent of incidents in the apartheid era of South Africa, or during the heyday of racial segregation in the US in the ’50s and ’60s. In Malaysia, this is happening in 2023.

So much for our national integration.

The response by the education ministry in the aftermath of the social media “blitzkrieg” was to deny that the SPM workshop at this school had discriminated against non-Muslim students.

They came up with a cockamamie tale that the workshop was broken up into different sessions to avoid disrupting the festivities for students celebrating Chinese New Year. But this “just wasn’t communicated” to the parents.

Doesn’t this appear like a nonsensical justification after being “caught red-handed”?

It is awfully nice that the school didn’t want to disrupt Malaysian Chinese students during the festivities. This must be a first for a public institution. I mean, there are examples of university exams being scheduled during Deepavali or other non-Malay festivities.

So, this school was nice enough to the Malaysian Chinese pupils. But perplexingly, Malaysian Indian students and students from other races were also excluded from this workshop.

The narrative being spun now by the ministry is spectacularly unbelievable.

Incidentally, the workshop wasn’t held openly in the school. Instead, it was conducted in a hotel. This just sounds ominous. It’s like a clandestine secret-society meeting for private coaching sessions in a hotel.

When questioned, our education minister replied that it was up to the Johor education department to take action against the school for allegedly offering an overnight examination workshop for Muslim students. Apparently, she can’t do anything about this, as it was a state matter, and her hands are tied.

So much for a “progressive” and “inclusive” new government!

If you speak to non-Malay teachers, they will tell you that this practice of segregation and having “exclusive” sessions to prepare students for public examinations has been practised for a very long time.

It has always been done under the guise of giving the students guidance and motivation, using religion. This basically excludes non-Muslims.

No one dared to question the use of religion because of national sensitivities. And, we all know that politicians and civil servants use this as a “sacred cow”, and will immediately accuse anyone questioning this practice as being subversive or meddling with our national fabric.

Ostensibly, the state education departments and the education ministry were always aware.

In 2023, should this still be tacitly allowed to go on? Shouldn’t any discrimination in educational opportunities be at the top of the agenda for our current “reformist” government?

The prime minister launched a new slogan last week, as is the practice with “new” prime ministers in our country. This time around, it’s called Malaysia Madani. The prime minister used this term to explain his vision of development, as a balance between individual liberties and social stability.

But what individual liberties exist when “state sponsored” racism in Malaysia is so openly practised?

Where are our individual liberties in a racist society?

People, especially politicians, rarely want to admit this fact. If exposed, it is quickly swept under the carpet or discussions are shut down on the pretext of national unity.

Malaysians lament about a lop-sided government service with 90% of our public servants coming from one race only. And, we moan about the brain drain in Malaysia. How can we be so blind and not see that racist national policies push the brightest and best minds out of Malaysia to shine elsewhere?

It is abundantly clear that the nation’s education curricula divide the population by race and religion. Our entire education system has been corrupted with religious and ethnic dogma. How can we now expect our children to live together in a multi-ethnic society?

This diabolical incident in JB clearly demonstrates that unless this new government makes a concerted effort to clean up our education system, and free it from religiosity and entrenched racial doctrines, Malaysia will continue to be plagued by racism, racist practices, and racist people.

Education minister fails in first major test

What happened at the secondary school in Johor Bahru so soon after the launch of the new government’s Malaysia Madani (Civil Malaysia) should not have happened at all in the first place, given its new push to treat all citizens equally.

This is especially after the impassioned pledges made by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in all his campaign speeches in the last general election, declaring that all children whether they be Malay, Chinese, Indian, Kadazan or Iban, are his children.

So, for the school to organise a special workshop for only Muslim SPM students is unbecoming as whoever decided on this is messing around with the lives and minds of the young Malaysians. To make it worse, the ministry tried to apologise by coming up with a most unacceptable explanation.

It said they were holding a series of workshops but it had to be for Muslim students first as it was during the Chinese New Year holidays. So why leave out the Indian students then? They were not celebrating the festival.

News also leaked out that the session included core subjects like Science and Maths and was not just limited to Islamic studies as claimed. In any case, the SPM exams are starting next Monday, which means the school could not have held another session for the others in the short span of four or five days. The parents also said their children have not been notified till now of any session for their children.

Education minister Fadhlina Sidek failed in her first major test when she said she would leave it to the education department to investigate. It was pathetic indeed, not to take charge of such a major problem that needed federal intervention urgently. Education is a federal matter, more so if racism has been found to have crept into the system.

Fadhlina had the power to summon the principal and the state education director immediately to explain to her why that was done. She would have won the hearts of Malaysians if she had decided to go down personally to Johor, to pacify the anger and pain the non-Muslim students and parents were going through after discovering this.

The move, which obviously was made without much thinking, will definitely plant anger and disappointment in the young minds of the students. Do you expect them to accept this kind of racial segregation and just move on? Maybe they will, but I am sure it will be hard to forget.

The anger was not only felt by non-Malays but others too, including the Johor sultan, who wanted the issue resolved as soon as possible.

So, what can the government do to ensure this does not happen again? Simple, actually.

Fadhlina should take control and issue a blanket order barring any form of academic workshops based on race and religion, unless done specifically for the subjects of Islamic Studies, Chinese or Tamil.

The government should show that there will be no mercy for people in authority who discriminate against people under their charge based on race or religion.

Other than these, examination workshops should be for all students. These non-Malay students chose to study in the public-funded government schools with hopes of finding a future for them in Malaysia. They don’t know of any other home.

Do not disappoint them as most of them will not be able to migrate for better options as they are from average families who need help from the government.

Many are saying this racist episode is unlikely to be the last, but let’s have faith in Anwar and his team to right this wrong for a better Malaysia.

