News

Misappropriated RM92.5 Billion : PPBM Bank Accounts Were Frozen By The MACC Under The Anti-Money Laundering & Unlawful Activities Act

Posted on

Bersatu’s accounts had been frozen by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) more than two weeks ago, said MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki.

In confirming the matter, Azam told FMT that the MACC’s probe was ongoing and that witnesses would be summoned to facilitate investigations.

“I can’t comment further, please be patient,” he said.

Earlier, a party source confirmed that Bersatu’s accounts were frozen by the MACC under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (Amla).

It is understood that the accounts have been frozen in connection with an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of billions of ringgit meant for Covid-19 stimulus packages.

Previously, Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin had denied claims his government had misappropriated RM92.5 billion when he was the prime minister. He said he was confident MACC would clear him of any wrongdoing.

It was also alleged that Bersatu was linked to MACC’s arrest of a CEO of a private company who was said to have served as a middleman in the distribution of government projects.

A source close to the matter had said that several contractors who were questioned had allegedly admitted to agreeing to pay a commission of between 3% and 5%, which was to be deposited into the account of a political party and supposedly meant as political funding.

Muhyiddin dismissed claims he had instructed certain individuals to collect the commission.

He also said the fiscal spending under the economic stimulus packages was not in the form of projects that could be misappropriated as most of it was direct cash transfers to the public.

He stressed that Bersatu’s accounts were transparent and that all expenditure had been recorded, audited and presented in its annual general meeting in accordance with the requirement of the party’s constitution and the Societies Act 1966.

Related Items:

Most Popular

257.6K
News

Anwar : Mahathir Need To Explain RM207 Billion Not Sent Through Treasury – Should Conduct An Investigation & Submit A Full Report To Parliament
147.6K
News

Malaysia Will End Up With All Former Prime Ministers Going To Jail – Mahathir , Ismail Sabri & Muhyiddin
132.0K
News

Breaking News : Pakatan Harapan To Investigate Muhyiddin Over RM500 Billion Contracts Awarded
121.9K
News

Anwar : Tun Daim Will Have Sleepless Nights If I Become PM – ” I Have Evidence Against Tun Daim Abuse Of Position To Amass Wealth”
111.5K
News

Where Mahathir Has Hidden His RM200 Billion & How He Moves His Billions Through Tun Daim
98.5K
11,137
News

MSN Owned By Microsoft Ranked Malaysia Mahathir As The Richest World Leaders Who Ever Lived Worth US$45 Billion (RM 187 Billion)
79.7K
1,026
News

Our Cooking Oil Is Oversupply In Thailand While Malaysia Facing A Shortage Of Supply – Thai Can Buy Our Oil Up To 12 Packets While Malaysians Are Restricted To Only 2 Packets
76.0K
News

RM10 Billion Gone Missing : Khairy & Muhyiddin Became Very Rich From Deliberate Over-Purchase 6 Million Doses Of Covid Vaccine
65.6K
1,345
News

Tok Mat Implicated In Bribery And Money Laundering – That File Has Now Been Reopened And UMNO Deputy President May Be Facing Criminal Charges
61.3K
18,627
News

Breaking News : Rina Harun Jadi Isteri Nombor 4 Takiyuddin Hassan
To Top