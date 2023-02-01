Misappropriated RM92.5 Billion : PPBM Bank Accounts Were Frozen By The MACC Under The Anti-Money Laundering & Unlawful Activities Act

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Bersatu’s accounts had been frozen by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) more than two weeks ago, said MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki.

In confirming the matter, Azam told FMT that the MACC’s probe was ongoing and that witnesses would be summoned to facilitate investigations.

“I can’t comment further, please be patient,” he said.

Earlier, a party source confirmed that Bersatu’s accounts were frozen by the MACC under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (Amla).

It is understood that the accounts have been frozen in connection with an investigation into the alleged misappropriation of billions of ringgit meant for Covid-19 stimulus packages.

Previously, Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin had denied claims his government had misappropriated RM92.5 billion when he was the prime minister. He said he was confident MACC would clear him of any wrongdoing.

It was also alleged that Bersatu was linked to MACC’s arrest of a CEO of a private company who was said to have served as a middleman in the distribution of government projects.

A source close to the matter had said that several contractors who were questioned had allegedly admitted to agreeing to pay a commission of between 3% and 5%, which was to be deposited into the account of a political party and supposedly meant as political funding.

Muhyiddin dismissed claims he had instructed certain individuals to collect the commission.

He also said the fiscal spending under the economic stimulus packages was not in the form of projects that could be misappropriated as most of it was direct cash transfers to the public.

He stressed that Bersatu’s accounts were transparent and that all expenditure had been recorded, audited and presented in its annual general meeting in accordance with the requirement of the party’s constitution and the Societies Act 1966.