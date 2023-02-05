News

Rafizi Tells Anwar : The Government Should Avoid Appointments Involving Family Members

The government should avoid appointments involving family members in future that can become controversial, PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli said.

“I think for a matter like this, in the future, this is something that any government should avoid,” he said on Saturday when asked to comment on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim appointing his daughter Nurul Izzah as his senior adviser for economics and finance.

Rafizi said the appointment of Nurul Izzah and that of Iqbal as an aide to his father, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Johari Abdul, did not involve the people’s money.

“In this regard, the appointments have been made and did not involve the people’s money. What we hope now is that the two prove that they can bring added value in their respective roles,” he told reporters at a Chinese New Year open house in his Pandan constituency here.

He noted that there were many people who thought the appointments should have been avoided.

Nurul Izzah’s appointment has led to brickbats from various quarters with some calling for the appointment to be rescinded. Anwar has insisted that her appointment was not nepotism.

Johari also brushed off the claims of nepotism and reiterated that his son had the qualifications and experience to become his aide.

