Court Decision On The Passport Signalled That Zahid Will Be Convicted & Sentenced To Jail While In Office

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has suffered a slap in the face, further tainting the party’s credibility, with his failed attempt to secure the return of his passport, which has been withheld by the courts, according to an Umno insider.

The well-connected party member, who asked to remain anonymous, said Zahid should have cleared his name of 47 criminal charges against him instead of pushing his way into power.

He should not have been appointed as deputy prime minister in the Anwar Ibrahim government, the party insider said.

“With 47 (corruption) charges still to be dealt with in court, how can he function as the deputy prime minister? He should realise that whatever he does, even to the extent of pushing his way to be deputy prime minister and Umno president, he still has 47 charges in court,” the source told FMT.

He said the public was being given the wrong message in Zahid’s request for the return of his passport, which has been withheld on court orders after he was charged with corruption.

On Friday, the Kuala Lumpur High Court dismissed Zahid’s application as his corruption case is still ongoing. However, Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah allowed the temporary release of Zahid’s passport so that he can apply for a diplomatic passport.

Zahid had said in an affidavit that he needed the passport to carry out his duties effectively, which would include official trips overseas.

Asked how the matter would affect Anwar, the source said the case reflected poorly on the prime minister but that he was likely to be unconcerned by it.

Analysts’ views

Political scientist Wong Chin Huat said the court’s rejection of Zahid’s request suggests that the judiciary remains independent. “It suggests the government has not intervened in Zahid’s case or at least in this application,” said Wong, a professor at Sunway University.

“This is assuring to those who fear that the government has been compromised by Zahid’s appointment as deputy prime minister. It reflects positively on Anwar and reformist voters can feel more assured than before this judgement.”

Wong said the court’s decision on the passport signalled that Zahid could be convicted and sentenced to jail while in office.

He also said the court’s judgment preserves the status quo where Umno and Zahid’s credibility is concerned. “Umno still carries the same burden that its president is being prosecuted on 47 charges of corruption.”

Awang Azman Pawi of Universiti Malaya said the court’s decision could help combat the perception that Anwar would interfere in the judiciary and ensure Zahid gets preferential treatment, adding that it would boost confidence in the government.

Source : FMT