Breaking News : KJ Interested In Offer Of MB Post By Perikatan Nasional To Run In Selangor State Polls

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Former Umno youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin has expressed interest to contest in the Selangor State Election and has received offers including the position of Menteri Besar, should the said party emerge victorious.

He however did not reveal which political party had made the offer.

“There were several discussions with several parties and discussions regarding roles,” he said, as quoted by The Star.

He added that after being met by the Concorde Club, an unofficial group of senior reporters, along with political members and policy makers.

Khairy had lost in the contest for the Sungai Buloh Parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15), when he was beated by Pakatan Harapan’s Datuk R Ramanan, who won with a majority of 2,693 votes.

Ramanan led with 50,943 votes while Khairy obtained 48,250 votes.

Khairy explained his interest to contest in the Selangor State Election was if he decided to return to the political scene after being sacked by Umno on Jan 27.

“If I make the decision not to contest, maybe I need more time to decide on a political platform of my choice as the next chapter.

“If I want to join the state election I must decide in these coming months on which direction I would choose,” he said.

Khairy said his experience in the state would complement his expertise as he had his experience as Rembau MP for three terms and led three different ministries.

He had no plans to establish a new party.

“The market currently is saturated and I don’t see any room for a new party in Malaysia. It’s an option, but it’s an unlikely possibility,” he said.