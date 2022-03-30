PAC To Summon Tengku Zafrul & Khairy Over MySejahtera – 6.3 Million Lower Check-In Rates Following PAC Report

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The MySejahtera app witnessed a reduction of 26% or 6.3 million in the check-in rate since the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) raised the issue of the app’s ownership last Thursday.

The drop in the number of check-ins was recorded after the PAC report raised questions on the safety of user data and transparency in the development of the app.

The data on the usage of MySejahtera in the health ministry’s GitHub portal recorded 24,358,225 check-ins on Friday (March 25), Berita Harian reported. The numbers dropped to 20,106,659 on Saturday and 19,279,238 on Sunday.

The Malay daily reported that the check-in numbers on Monday were 18,038,569, which is the lowest since Aug 22 last year.

In its report, PAC said the app was built for the purpose of easing contact tracing efforts and was developed without a contract between the government and the company that built the app.

The report also revealed that the Cabinet approved a contract via direct negotiation to appoint a new company, MySJ Sdn Bhd, to manage the app.

Health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in a statement on Sunday that the health ministry has not sold the app to a private company and that user data has been managed by the ministry ever since the app was first launched, in accordance with data governance standards that are set in place.

“The usage and management of MySejahtera’s data must adhere to the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342), Medical Act 1971, and international standards.

“Therefore, the app’s data will not be shared by the health ministry with any government agency or the private sector.

“In fact, data transactions from MySejahtera are uploaded to the cloud server network every day and can only be accessed for the use of MySejahtera applications,” he said.

PAC to summon Tengku Zafrul, Khairy over MySejahtera

Finance minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz and health minister Khairy Jamaluddin will be called up by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) over the MySejahtera issue.

The proceedings over the mobile app’s development and procurement are expected to start in mid-April.

“The PAC is of the view that issues relating to the application’s development and procurement need to be explained clearly before this non-partisan committee, especially the appointment of a private company by direct negotiation to manage the MySejahtera application,” PAC chairman Wong Kah Woh said in a statement.

Introduced as a mandatory app in August 2020, MySejahtera was cast in the spotlight last week when the PAC questioned its takeover by MySJ Sdn Bhd from KPISoft Malaysia Sdn Bhd, the company that had developed it.

Responding to the PAC’s report last week, Khairy yesterday said he would provide detailed explanations for the questions raised by several parties regarding the appointment of MySJ as the licensee of the MySejahtera app at tomorrow’s Dewan Negara session.

Responding to the PAC’s report last week, Khairy yesterday said he would provide detailed explanations for the questions raised by several parties regarding the appointment of MySJ as the licensee of the MySejahtera app at tomorrow’s Dewan Negara session.

The issue of the MySejahtera app was also part of the PAC report on the “Procurement of Covid-19 Vaccine and its use on Malaysians” which was tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on Dec 1, 2021.

Wong said the PAC concluded in its report that the CSR concept was used as a mechanism to procure government projects without going through the proper procurement procedures.

“The PAC also recommended that the government should not pay for the use of the MySejahtera app as its development was based on CSR,” Wong said.

“The government should take over the operation of the MySejahtera app without incurring any additional costs as it has become part of the national health system.”

However, during a follow up proceeding held on March 8 this year, Wong said that the PAC was informed that the Cabinet had on Nov 26, 2021 agreed to give the health ministry approval to appoint MySJ via a direct negotiation process to “refine the process” of MySejahtera’s procurement.

Stating that the PAC was informed that the health ministry needed to carry out due diligence on the company to be appointed, Wong said the PAC also raised the question of how the app’s ownership had been transferred from KPISoft to MySJ.

“The PAC’s follow-up report was then tabled at the Dewan Rakyat on March 24, and the issue has received widespread attention from the rakyat over the past week,” Wong added.

Among those who have touched on the issue include former prime minister Najib Razak and opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.

Najib has called for a technology audit of the mobile app following concerns about the issue of personal data privacy, while Anwar has pushed for a comprehensive investigation by Parliament as he said the issue of the application’s ownership and its data management is vague despite Khairy’s attempts to clear the air.