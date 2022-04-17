News

A 16-Year Old Malaysian Girl Unable To Pay Fare Slits Driver’s Throat

Terrified teen slits throat of ride-share driver over RM400 fare

A sixteen-year-old girl, in a fit of panic, slit the throat of a ride-share driver after being unable to pay the fare.

The victim, a 63 year old driver, survived the encounter on April 13.

The driver had earlier brought the teen from Sagil, in Johor to Jalan Ipoh, here.

The fare came to about RM400 but the suspect said that she was unable to pay the fee, and the victim had told her that the matter could be solved by going to the police station.

“Afraid of being sent to the police, the girl took out a switchblade and slit the victim’s throat. He survived and went to the Sentul police station for help.

“Acting on information gathered, the teenager was arrested in front of the Jinjang Maybank outlet on April 16 at 4.55pm. She has no prior records,” said Sentul OCPD Asst Comm Beh Eng Lai in a statement on Saturday (April 16).

The case is being investigated for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.

