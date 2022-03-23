News

A Government Motion Was Defeated In The Dewan Rakyat – Resulting In Calls For Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin To Resign

Posted on

In a rare event, a government motion was defeated in the Dewan Rakyat today, resulting in calls for home minister Hamzah Zainudin to resign.

The government did not expect Hamzah’s motion to extend the provision on the maximum 28-day detention without trial period of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 for another five years to be voted down.

“… 84 agree, 86 disagree, 50 absent. The motion is not approved,” announced Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Harun.

This was met by chants of “Hidup Rakyat!” from opposition MPs. Hamzah was also faced with calls for his resignation after Azhar announced the result of the vote.

Hamzah (Bersatu-Larut) had proposed that the Dewan Rakyat extend the enforcement of sub-section 4(5), which allows a maximum 28-day detention without trial, for another five years beginning July 31.

Sub-section 4(5) of Sosma enables police to detain a person suspected of being involved in terrorist activities for a period not exceeding 28 days for investigations.

Sub-section 4(11), meanwhile, states that sub-section 4(5) shall be reviewed every five years and shall cease to have effect when both the Dewan Rakyat and the Dewan Negara vote against extending it.

This provision must be renewed by both houses of Parliament every five years to remain valid.

Azhar had given the MPs 10 minutes to vote and had a hard time controlling the Dewan Rakyat when parliamentarians from both sides accused each other of entering the hall after the voting had started.

The Speaker then ruled that the votes of MPs who were not present when voting had started would not be taken into account.

Shouts of, “Bagan Datuk (Ahmad Zahid Hamidi), Pekan (Najib Razak) are not present, they don’t support the prime minister” and “The (home) minister has to resign,” were heard from the opposition bench.

Prior to the vote, Hamzah said sub-section 4(5) of Sosma should be extended as a 28-day detention period was required to give police sufficient time to investigate security offences.
“Furthermore, the investigation of cases involving security offences, especially terrorism and organised crime, is complex,” he said.

“(It is also) time-consuming to obtain relevant evidence for prosecution purposes, including tracking down accomplices who are still at large.”

Source : FMT

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

110.3K
12,754
News

26 Year Old Former UMNO Azalina Officer Appointed As University Malaya Board Of Director – Blatantly Political Appointments & Cronyism Will Contribute To The Decline Of Higher Education
44.1K
16,867
News

Lee Kuan Yew Prediction On Malaysia Politics : Malaysia Is Unlikely To Change – Malaysia Is Always A Malay-First Country & The Chinese Will Only Be Remembered In The General Election
32.1K
11,984
News

Here Is The List Of Vaccine Center In Malaysia And Their Vaccine Brand
31.3K
12,737
News

Mahathir & Anwar Ibrahim Joined To Demand Muhyiddin Resignation : Anwar Will Be The Next PM With 12 UMNO MPs & Pejuang MPs Support – Mukhriz DPM
29.1K
10,132
News

Lee Chong Wei Heartwarming Message To Lee Zii Jia : “Your Victory Isn’t Over, Just Delayed” – This Defeat Is Just The Beginning
27.5K
9,672
News

High Court Tells Zahid Hamidi : “I Cannot Afford Any More Adjournments & Wanted The Hearing To Be Completed This Year ”
27.3K
14,258
News

Covid-19 Data Being Tweaked : Daily Numbers Of Covid-19 Cases Will Be Adjusted To Below 500 For GPS To Declare For State Election
22.6K
11,153
News

Congrats Muhyiddin & Perikatan Nasional – Charts Show We’re In Ranked No 1 By Per Population , 4th Highest Daily Infections In The World & 8th Spot In The Highest Daily New Deaths In Planet Earth
22.1K
9,198
News

The Infinite Wealth Of The Mahathir Clan : Mokhzani , Mirzan , Mukhriz & Marina Owns 591 Companies In Malaysia Worth USD 60 Billion ( RM 250 Billion )
21.6K
8,612
News

Breaking News : Agong Blocking Ismail Sabri’s Appointment As PM9 – Malaysia To The Brink Of Yet Another Constitutional Crisis
To Top