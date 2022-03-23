A Government Motion Was Defeated In The Dewan Rakyat – Resulting In Calls For Home Minister Hamzah Zainudin To Resign

0 SHARES Share Tweet

In a rare event, a government motion was defeated in the Dewan Rakyat today, resulting in calls for home minister Hamzah Zainudin to resign.

The government did not expect Hamzah’s motion to extend the provision on the maximum 28-day detention without trial period of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 for another five years to be voted down.

“… 84 agree, 86 disagree, 50 absent. The motion is not approved,” announced Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Harun.

This was met by chants of “Hidup Rakyat!” from opposition MPs. Hamzah was also faced with calls for his resignation after Azhar announced the result of the vote.

Hamzah (Bersatu-Larut) had proposed that the Dewan Rakyat extend the enforcement of sub-section 4(5), which allows a maximum 28-day detention without trial, for another five years beginning July 31.

Sub-section 4(5) of Sosma enables police to detain a person suspected of being involved in terrorist activities for a period not exceeding 28 days for investigations.

Sub-section 4(11), meanwhile, states that sub-section 4(5) shall be reviewed every five years and shall cease to have effect when both the Dewan Rakyat and the Dewan Negara vote against extending it.

This provision must be renewed by both houses of Parliament every five years to remain valid.

Azhar had given the MPs 10 minutes to vote and had a hard time controlling the Dewan Rakyat when parliamentarians from both sides accused each other of entering the hall after the voting had started.

The Speaker then ruled that the votes of MPs who were not present when voting had started would not be taken into account.

Shouts of, “Bagan Datuk (Ahmad Zahid Hamidi), Pekan (Najib Razak) are not present, they don’t support the prime minister” and “The (home) minister has to resign,” were heard from the opposition bench.

Prior to the vote, Hamzah said sub-section 4(5) of Sosma should be extended as a 28-day detention period was required to give police sufficient time to investigate security offences.

“Furthermore, the investigation of cases involving security offences, especially terrorism and organised crime, is complex,” he said.

“(It is also) time-consuming to obtain relevant evidence for prosecution purposes, including tracking down accomplices who are still at large.”

Source : FMT