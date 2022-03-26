News

Absent Govt MPs Tells Dato Hamzah : They Don’t Like His Face Is The Reason Why They Never Vote To Support SOSMA Law

Home minister Hamzah Zainudin has claimed that several government MPs ditched the vote on a controversial law in the Dewan Rakyat on Wednesday as they cannot stand the sight of him.

Expressing disappointment with the government MPs who were absent during the voting, he said it was unfair of them not to support the motion.

“Of course, I was not very happy. Some of them were already in the Dewan. I can name them. They just left during the bloc vote. That’s not fair.

“The reason given was that they don’t like my face,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an event at the Police Training Centre this morning.

On Wednesday, Hamzah’s motion to extend the provision on the maximum 28-day detention without trial under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) for another five years was defeated when 86 MPs voted against it while 85 were in favour. The remaining 49 MPs were absent.

Hamzah also lambasted the opposition MPs for “playing politics” after they voted against the motion.

“They were just playing politics. They claim they love the country when actually, they don’t,” he said.

Asked if he would engage the opposition before re-tabling the motion, Hamzah said they were only giving excuses when they stated that he should have consulted them before tabling it.

“The opposition said that I should have engaged them. They are using that as an excuse, but that’s politics.”

He also agreed that supporting the motion was not part of the memorandum of understanding the government had signed with Pakatan Harapan “because we are not making a new law but to extend (the Sosma provision)”.

Source : FMT

