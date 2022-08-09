News

Telegram Has Issued A Public Notice : Advice Prime Minister Office & Wisma Putra To Provide Adequate Cybersecurity Training To Staff

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s personal Telegram account has been hacked by irresponsible parties on Monday (Aug 8).

Ismail Sabri shared the news of his hacked account on Twitter and requested the public to disregard messages from the hacked account.

“Do report it to the authorities and disregard any message received from that account,”

Telegram found no evidence of foulplay and suggests the offices of Prime Minister and Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide adequate cybersecurity training to its personnel that include awareness on phishing attacks.

