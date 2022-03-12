After Winning Johor Polls UMNO Deputy President Tok Mat Has Urged PM Ismail Sabri To Resign & Pave Way For General Election Without Any Further Delay

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Barisan Nasional (BN) has returned to power in Johor, obtaining a two-thirds majority in the state assembly, according to unofficial results at today’s state elections.

BN is believed to have won 39 of the 56 state assembly seats.

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan has urged to dissolve Parliament and pave the way for a general election to be held following the current political uncertainty.

He said the unstable political environment right now is the first that the country has experienced since independence.

“This situation has made it difficult for the government to get critical legislation approved, including tabling the Budget to help the country recover from the economic downturn.

“All efforts to help the economy recover, create jobs and drive competition will not take place without a stable government and a Parliament which is capable of playing its role as a check and balance authority.

“As such, the dissolution of Parliament must happen without any further delay. The country cannot continue to be dragged by uncertainty and the possibility of a change in government just a few months in.

“This is not something that is good for the country,” he said in a statement today.

“We want to push (for Parliament to be dissolved) but in the end, it is up to the prime minister to decide,” he said at a press conference in Machap.

He said that if the prime minister were to ask the Yang di-Pertuan Agong for Parliament to be dissolved but the King disagreed, it meant that he no longer had trust in the prime minister and by convention, the prime minister should resign.

Mohamad, who is better known as Tok Mat, denied allegations that Umno had pushed for the Johor elections and a national general election out of greed for power. It was done to ensure the country’s political stability, he said.

He said there was no guarantee of a big BN victory at a general election. Whichever party or coalition, including Pakatan Harapan, obtains a majority of parliamentary seats would form the government.

“We push for state elections and general elections because we want to restore political stability, not because of greed for power,” he said. “When there is political stability, the people have confidence and leaders can focus on developing the country.”