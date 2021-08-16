Agong Accepts Muhyiddin’s Resignation : Quits As PM With No Clear Successor In Sight – The Entire Cabinet Has Offcially Tendered Its Resignation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Muhyiddin arrived at Istana Negara for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at 12.23pm, and left shortly after at 1.01pm.

Earlier this morning, he met with his Cabinet ministers at a high-level meeting at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya.

It is understood that he will be holding a press conference soon.

Federal territories minister Annuar Musa has also apologised for his shortcomings, weaknesses and wrongdoings during his tenure.

He said it was important to respect and abide by the law, as well as the Constitution.

“The most important thing to consider is the well-being of the people. We serve the people until the finish line,” he said in a Facebook post, and wished all federal territory citizens well.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin following a brief audience at the Istana Negara today, MalaysiaNow understands.

This is the second time the Malaysian government has collapsed since the 2018 general election, causing a power vacuum in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Muhyiddin’s resignation, which means the resignation of the government as well, was also confirmed by Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin in a post on his Instagram.

“The Cabinet has tendered our resignation to the Agong. Thank you for the opportunity to, once again, serve the nation.

“May God bless Malaysia,” said Khairy.

Muhyiddin is expected to give a live address on television.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin became the country’s shortest ruling prime minister after he officially tendered his resignation today amid a prolonged and fractious power struggle with Umno that has left the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition in tatters.

Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin, in an Instagram post, confirmed that the Cabinet has tendered its resignation to the Agong. Muhyiddin is now expected to address the nation soon.

The Pagoh MP led a tumultuous term that spanned just seventeen months as he headed a fragile bloc of political parties that quickly turned against each other while he battled a pandemic that had wreaked havoc on the economy and killed thousands.

It is still uncertain who will succeed him as prime minister, with Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob among names proposed for a new Umno-led coalition while Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan has yet to show it commands the majority in Dewan Rakyat.

The cabinet has tendered its resignation to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, ending the tenure of the Perikatan Nasional government, Khairy Jamaluddin has confirmed.

In an Instagram post, the science, technology and innovation minister thanked Malaysians for the opportunity to serve the country.

His confirmation comes after intense speculation that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin would tender his resignation during his audience with the King.

Meanwhile, Bersatu youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal vowed that the PN administration will come back stronger.

“We stand tall and proud of you Tan Sri President. Thank you for your service and leadership,” he said in a Facebook post addressed to Muhyiddin.

Meanwhile, PAS supreme council member Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali announced that the PN government held its final Cabinet meeting this morning.

Following the meeting, he said he was leaving the matter in Allah’s hands.

Muhyiddin arrived at Istana Negara for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at 12.23pm, and left shortly after at 1.01pm.

Earlier this morning, he met with his Cabinet ministers at a high-level meeting at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya.

It is understood that he will be holding a press conference soon.

Federal territories minister Annuar Musa has also apologised for his shortcomings, weaknesses and wrongdoings during his tenure.

He said it was important to respect and abide by the law, as well as the Constitution.

“The most important thing to consider is the well-being of the people. We serve the people until the finish line,” he said in a Facebook post, and wished all federal territory citizens well.