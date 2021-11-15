Agong : Govt Must Act On RM620 Million Losses Highlighted In Audit Report – Public Funds Wasted Financial Management By Federal Ministries

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah says he wants action taken to address the RM620 million losses highlighted in the latest auditor-general’s report.

The government should immediately formulate more effective strategies to address the issue highlighted in the Auditor-General’s Report 2020, the King said at his official birthday celebration at Istana Negara here today.

Also present was Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah.

In the report released in Parliament on Oct 28, Auditor-General Nik Azman Nik Abdul Majid said a total of RM620.07 million in public funds were lost or wasted last year due to non-compliance with financial management procedures by federal ministries and departments.

He said there was RM510.49 million in irregular payments, of which RM499.19 million involved payments for unverified maintenance service claims.

The King decreed that the government should draw up a more effective approach to address the wastage and losses in government spending.

“The government needs to urgently draw up more effective strategies and approaches to address it so that it will not happen again,” he said.

The King’s official birthday was celebrated last June 7, but no celebration was held then because of the spread of Covid-19.

In his speech, Sultan Abdullah also said the country would continue to be competitive and achieve greater heights if the concept of inclusivity was combined with the spirit of “Keluarga Malaysia” (Malaysian family).

He added that the implementation of programmes under the Malaysian Family concept must be scrutinised, refined and improved from time to time.

“The views and suggestions of the people should also be accepted by the implementing agencies with an open heart,” he said.

The King also welcomed the tabling of Budget 2022, themed “Keluarga Malaysia, Makmur Sejahtera” (A Prosperous Malaysian Family), and expressed his appreciation for the 12th Malaysia Plan that was passed without amendment via a voice vote.

“My hope is that the government’s budget allocation will be carefully managed to give optimum impact to the country, especially in efforts to eradicate poverty and improve the socio-economy and living standards of the people,” he said.

‘Better returns from every sen’

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, in his speech congratulating Sultan Abdullah on the occasion of his birthday, said the government was aware that its economic performance would not be acceptable if weak governance, leakages, misappropriation and abuse of power were still prevalent, including issues highlighted in the auditor-general’s report, which clearly showed that reforms needed to be done.

Therefore, he said the government would be stepping up enforcement to improve efficiency and ensure the same issues did not recur, apart from renewing procedures and strengthening working ethics.

“Your Majesty’s government machinery will implement the best solutions to ensure every sen spent gives better economic returns to the people and the nation.

Ismail also said that the government’s efforts to curb Covid-19 was successful as a result of the cooperation of all parties as well as the implementation of effective strategies.

He said the vaccination of more than 95% of the adult population and more than 66% of the adolescent population as at Nov 2 was a game-changer and catalyst to revive the economy.

Apart from that, he said the number of daily infections had also been successfully brought down to the relief of the people and frontliners.

“From the psychological aspect, people are more positive after being able to restart their daily lives.”

The prime minister also said that the welfare and well-being of the people would be the government’s top priority regardless of race, or religion and for this purpose, it was introducing various initiatives, including the Malaysian Family concept.

According to him, the concept would guide the administration of the country.

“In this regard, I would like to express my gratitude to Allah SWT for the success of the Confidence-and-Supply Agreement (CSA) signed between the government and the opposition. All focus is now on mutual cooperation to develop the country so as to overcome the economic and public health crisis.

“It is bearing fruit with proceedings in Parliament going on smoothly and constructively,” he said.

Source : FMT