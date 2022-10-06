Agong Hinting Zahid To Focus On Flood & Not Election – Decreed To Pay Attention To The Disaster Early Warning System In Preparation For Floods

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah wanted the Ministry of Environment and Water (Kasa) to pay attention to the disaster early warning system in preparation for floods.

Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the King also decreed that attention should be given to the process of distributing aid and assistance to the people if disasters occur.

He said His Majesty said this after being briefed on the year-end weather and flood situation at the National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN) here today.

“During the briefing, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) and the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) also presented their data, preparations and list of flood hotspots to His Majesty.

“His Majesty also wanted coordination in terms of assistance between Nadma (National Disaster Management Agency) and other agencies to avoid confusion and to ensure that all aid and assistance really reach the victims,” he told reporters after the briefing, which was also attended by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

When asked whether the briefing touched on preparations for the 15th general election, Khairy said it was mainly on the preparations for floods.

“His Majesty only sought normal input on our preparations for the monsoon season, not on GE15. Nothing on that. His Majesty is really concerned about the people’s well-being,” he said.