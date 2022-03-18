News

Agong Says Now Not The Time To Call For GE15 : “Having GE15 Would Not Be The Best Decision Based On Factors Concerning The Welfare & Safety Of The Rakyat”

Posted on

With most state legislative constituencies still categorised as Covid-19 red zones, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today decreed that calling for a General Election would not be the best option for the country.

A statement issued by Controller of Royal Household Datuk Indera Ahmad Fadhil Shamsuddin relayed the Agong’s decision after being informed of the current status by Election Commission chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh during a royal audience held earlier today.

“His Majesty also decreed that he was informed by the EC chairman that up to August 10, 2021, from 613 State Legislative constituencies, a total of 484 or 79 per cent are Covid-19 red zones.

“At the same time, His Majesty has also noticed that the situation of country’s health facilities is worrying.

“Therefore, upon the consideration of His Majesty, having the 15th General Elections would not be the best decision based on factors concerning the welfare and safety of the rakyat,” read the statement.

The Agong also expressed hope for an end to the political instability, which he said has gone on for too long and affected the administration of the country during the current health and economic crises.

“His Majesty would also like to take this opportunity to urge all of the rakyat to remain calm, and to pray together with His Majesty for Malaysia to always be under the protection of Allah SWT and far from any form of disasters, and that the Covid-19 outbreak is curbed and ended soon,” read the statement.

Source : Malay Mail

