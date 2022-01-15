News

Amanah Will Withdraw MOU With Ismail Sabri To Dissolve Parliament & Call For General Election Together With Johor State Election

In the wake of rumours that Johor might go to the polls, Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub says Putrajaya should just dissolve Parliament and call for a general election.

Salahuddin told FMT that Amanah would withdraw from its political understanding with prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s government if early elections were called in Johor.

He said he believed his comrades in the opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH) felt the same way.

“Don’t play around with our support. We are sincere and we walk the talk. Until this day we have not been playing politics. If you want to hold elections in Johor, we (Amanah) will withdraw our support.

“But if you really want to (hold Johor elections), then dissolve Parliament too and hold a general election concurrently. If you want to get the people’s mandate and you’re confident that you can get their support, then just dissolve Parliament now,” said Salahuddin, who is also a member of the Johor state assembly.

He maintained that PH signed the memorandum of understanding with Ismail’s government in order to put politics aside and give priority to serving the people as the nation recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic and economic downturn.

Salahuddin, who is Simpang Jeram assemblyman, said PH has been backing the existing Johor state government, lending their support when it came to the state’s annual budget and various bills.

However, Salahuddin said the nation was still dealing with the recent floods, adding that Putrajaya needed to focus on issues such as logging, better drainage and irrigation, as well as the costs brought about by the crisis.

“We have the MoU, you can run this country to the end (of the parliamentary term), to May next year. Same goes for Johor, no problem.

“But now, because of internal fighting in Umno, do you want to prioritise the political interests of the party or the people?” he said.

Rumours of early Johor state assembly elections started circulating shortly after the death of Kempas assemblyman Osman Sapian of Perikatan Nasional (PN) on Dec 21.

The Johor state government, comprising Barisan Nasional and PN, has a one-seat majority in the state assembly, with 28 seats to PH’s 27.

