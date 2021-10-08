News

An Appeal From Malaysia Doctors : No State Election, Please – Will Selfish Politicians Ever Learn?

Posted on

Will selfish politicians ever learn? Selfish and irresponsible is how one can describe politicians in the Melaka state assembly who decided to put “self” above the nation and stir the political pot at this time when the nation is seemingly on the road to recovery from the pandemic.

Many say that we are in this current sad state of affairs because of the Sabah state election which sparked a chain of rapid transmissions of Covid-19 in Malaysia.

Granted, a high percentage of our population has been vaccinated against the dreaded Covid-19, but the numbers being infected are still high. The current daily active cases number more than a hundred thousand with the daily death rate going above a hundred. Aren’t these sobering numbers to the politicians who are clamouring for an election to be held? Having a state election now would be like going out from the frying pan and into the fire.

For a long time, deaths from severe Covid-19 were in the hundreds almost daily. Many children were orphaned and women widowed by the dreaded disease. There are many victims left behind suffering from long Covid with some tethered to oxygen concentrators for God knows how long to be. Do we want to add on to the numbers?

Have we forgotten the fallen heroes from among the medical and non-medical frontliners? The medical frontliners have been battling the pandemic for close to two years now with many having their leave frozen, and an equally large number who either opt to stay out of their homes or dread going home after each shift for fear of bringing the virus back to their loved ones.

Life has never been normal for the medical frontliners facing a never-ending stream of Covid-19 patients coming into the hospitals, PKRCs, CACs etc. The vaccination programme has just begun to bring a reprieve to these exhausted and dedicated frontliners.

What happened to the truce that was called by politicians from opposing sides and their pledge to work together for the sake of the people?

As far as the medical fraternity is concerned, we are dead against a state election being held during this time, not at least till the current situation returns to near normal.

Dr Koh Kar Chai is president of the Malaysian Medical Association.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

44.4K
8,123
News

Ismail Sabri & Hamzah Meet To Discuss New Govt Formation With Enough SD Support – Malaysia Next PM & DPM
16.6K
6,146
News

Lee Chong Wei Heartwarming Message To Lee Zii Jia : “Your Victory Isn’t Over, Just Delayed” – This Defeat Is Just The Beginning
4.1K
2,955
News

Malaysia Is Now In A State Of Desperation : Must Avoid Becoming The Only Country In The Entire World That Become A Lockdown Loser
3.5K
1,342
News

Mahathir : Without Me, Anwar Is Nobody – Anwar Is Who He Is Because Of Me
2.5K
1,458
News

What Is The Real Agenda Of Enforcing The 51% Bumiputera Equity In Fowarding & Logistics Companies ?
2.4K
1,238
News

Malaysia Private Hospital Covid-19 Treatment Cost From RM 100 000 – RM 200 000 : “For Critical Patients, The Charge Is RM12,000 Per Day With A RM50,000 Deposit”
2.2K
20
News

Pandora Papers Leaked : Malaysia Ranked 5th In The World For RM 1.8 Trillion Illicit Outflow – Najib , Muhyiddin & Daim Among 1,500 Who Own Offshore Companies Account
2.0K
657
News

Here Is The List Of Vaccine Center In Malaysia And Their Vaccine Brand
1.9K
1,603
News

Here The List of 12 UMNO MPs That Signed Statutory Declaration To Withdraw Their Support For Muhyiddin & Perikatan Nasional
1.6K
1,275
News

Breaking News : 41 New COVID-19 Cases Linked To KTV Cluster – Whoever Booked This Girl Please Go For Check Up
To Top