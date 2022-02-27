An Oppressed Ukraine Citizen Who Is Telling The World The Truth That Western Media Wont Show – What Is Happening In Ukraine Now ?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WOWWWWWWWWW……finally we read from one who is from Ukraine . An oppressed citizen who is telling the world the truth that Western media wont show

The kids in Donbass.

Well it’s the second day of the Russian Operation in Ukraine, and Azov no longer exists. As predicted, the entire Western media – from bleeding heart liberals to nationalists – are going along with the US story of horrible invasion, they are lighting candles and dressing up Yellow and Blue, lamenting the lost lives of Fascists.

My friends and countrymen I do not blame, for an act of perceived human decency, a flocking together in an act of perceived kindness during a difficult time of conflict. I blame those court stenographers West of us, who a month ago couldn’t point Ukraine out on a map. But my readers, from two weeks of coverage should by now know the entire history of this country.

I am not on the side of Putin, or Zelensky, certainly not on the side of the Azov larvae, but on the side of the kids who can now return to Donetsk and Lugansk, and live in the house, not the basement. They can go back to school without fear of an incoming artillery strike. I unapologetically celebrate their great victory, and the people like Dmitri Kovalevich, and Patrick Lancaster sending us on-the ground coverage the West will never show us. For eight years these people have been at war, for the crime of wanting to speak Russian.

I absolutely celebrate the Russian-speaking majority who took no part in this operation, and who can very soon legally speak the language they uttered their first words in, without repression. The people who were labeled by the Kiev regime not as people but as a species as president Zelensky put it.

The banning of a broadly used language is an act of real cultural genocide, unlike Xinjiang ( 10,000 mosques built, no refuggees, tripple the population ). The people who Poroshenko – put into power by the Obama-Biden clique – said would “rot in basements”.

The people who Zelensky cordially told to leave Ukraine. 3.8 million of them left. Donetsk and Lugansk decided to stay in their homes, and fought for eight years, withstanding shelling and border clashes, and 14,000 of them perished. At least 3,000 civilians.

By people wearking the insignia of the SS, honoring the mass-murderer, Nazi Collaborator Stepan Bandera. The West was silent, while Russia showed 24-hour coverage over the contact line, of the destruction of civilian infrastructure, the decimation of the Donetsk Airport, of homes left without power and heating. Of Ukraine turning off vital water supplies to Crimea – A gross violation of human rights – and they were all silent. On this same day, yesterday there were Isreali airstrikes on Damascus, Syria, 37 Saudi airstrikes in Yemen, and a US airstrike in Somalia. Not a word was uttered, not a single picture shown.

If anybody speaks to you of their heart-broken lament over the dead, ask them about these dead people. The fact that Russia has had enough of empty western talk, of years of signing the Minsk accord – which include a ceasefire and expelling foreign forces from Ukraine – and broke it every day, is a sign of the World changing. So after recognizing the two People’s Republic’s independence, followed by a brief period of silence, the Ukrainian artilleries opened up one final time.

That was the day Russia launched its operation to demilitarize and denazify a clearly fanatical reagine, and it was a turning-point in modern history. Russia will not allow the tragedy of Belgrade to repeat on it’s borders, against her own people and that is something to be celebrated. Bombing of civilian infrastructure, of television stations and children in 1999. The West is silent about the war crimes it commits.

And what is happening now?

There has been no targeting of civilian infrastructure or telecommunications. The lights, water, cellphones are all working. The air force is no more, and Russians continue their fast moving operations, targeting military targets, urging people to stay at home. Dmitri Kovalevich, and right-winger Gonzalo Lira ( accidentally stuck in a hotel there ) report from Kiev.

They sound. Excited. Thanks to Patrick, we know the Ukrainian forces in the Donbass are encircled. US troops have been recalled from Ukraine 13 days ago, and Nato confirms no troops will be sent. The European commission is sending something called “moral support”, and my friends are lighting candles.

Volodymir Zelensky, after days of reassuring his people that he is in control, after nearly crying that Ukraine is alone, is now ready to talk to Vladimir Putin. He looks stressed and nervous, like Stoltenberg, Ursula, or Sholz.. While Biden.. Well you know Biden. Surprisingly Putin – who has signaled that he is also ready for high-level talks – looks relieved and calm. So does Sergei Lavrov, who added : as soon as the Ukrainian Army lays down all it’s arms.

Hopefully we are close to the end of this operation. Ukraine as we have known it for the last eight years is off the table of US assets. It will end the same way as other puppets have. Like Hong Kong, where a similar layer of NGO-trained extremists of the instagram and twitter generation were cultivated to believe they are better than China, to hate China, they were abandoned to their fate. Along with Belarus, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Tibet and Xinjiang, that’s seven soft-power engagements the US has unequivocally lost.

But the danger is not yet over, and I acknowledge the tragedy of civilian deaths, who should have never been in the crosshairs in the first place. Want to know what a real war crime looks like? Take a look at the Ukrainian Army calling ordinary civilians to come out to streets amidst the fight to prevent Russian advance.

There are reports of the handing out of assault weapons to untrained civilians. Cattle for the slaughter, innocent blood for photo-ops. At the same time Ukrainian city or regional authorities call them to stay at home or in bomb shelters. The contradictory calls from authorities show who cares about whom.

Of course I hate war, and especially innocent lives lost. But you must ask what an operation like this is fought for? Was it for plunder and annexation, imperial expansionism? Or was it to remove an outright enemy. In the engagements near Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian troops waved the flag of Azov, with the SS insignia. The Donbass rebels in return raised the Soviet red army flag, storming them. This isn’t just a continuation of the eight-year Donbass conflict, but also the continuation of the Great Patriotic War.

While Russian moves always look rational in hindsight, I find them quite impossible to predict. But one thing to note is they have very, very long memories. Their demands are always clear and simple :

1) Disband of all nationalist and neo-Nazi formations;

2) Recognition of Crimea as a Russian territory;

3) Recognition of Donetsk and Lugansk independent republics;

4) Neutral status and refusal of NATO aspirations forever;

5) Russian language as a second official language;

6) Complete demilitarization.

Is this what an invasion looks like? For every single person “condemning” Putin’s decision, I would like to ask them: What should he have done? Wait another 8 years of shelling Donbass?

Withdraw support for Donbass and let Azov take it over and hope “the rule of law and human rights” will be merciful? Let Ukraine join NATO and station US troops and first strike weapons a few hundred kilometers from Moscow?

Leave Crimea and hand over the Sevastopol port to the US Navy? Just sit back and smile and put its trust in the “rules based order”? WHAT??



PS : There is so much more I want to talk to you about, all over the World. Hopefully I will get the chance to, soon.

Source – The cover image:

Monument to the children killed by NATO air strikes in Tašmajdan Park ( Ташмајдан ) Belgrade. Monument to Donbass Children killed in Kiev Regime shelling in Lenin Komsomol Park, Donetsk.

Sergei Lavrov's own words:

Wendell Harrison's prediction 2016:

US troop withdrawal a week ago:

Use of Human shields in Lugansk:

Epic Russian guy:

