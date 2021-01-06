Annuar Musa New Bombshell : Zahid Supported Anwar & Held Several Meetings With DAP To Form New Govt

Ousted Barisan Nasional secretary-general Annuar Musa has made another explosive claim, saying that Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi did send a letter to the King supporting opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim to be prime minister.

Annuar presented the alleged letter, dated Oct 11, to the media at a press conference today, saying he had “black and white proof”.

“I know everything. I have checked this letter with many people and this letter is genuine,” he said.

“Among the things mentioned were to overthrow the government, switch the prime minister and declare their loyalty to Anwar.”

Annuar said he had decided to reveal the letter today as he did not agree with Zahid’s stance (in backing Anwar).

He also claimed the Umno Supreme Council had not been consulted on the matter.

“Because of the differing opinions between me and my president, I have to be honest. Otherwise, the members at the grassroots will not understand.”

Annuar urged all Umno members and the party’s allies not to be swayed by Zahid’s decision, adding that everyone should work to avoid any split.

He called on BN, Perikatan Nasional, Muafakat Nasional, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah to stay united.

A similar letter had previously been circulated online and was shown to be signed by several other Umno MPs, including former prime minister Najib Razak.

Zahid’s aide had said the letter of support for Anwar was fake, and denied any attempt to topple the PN administration.

Umno executive secretary Mohd Sumali Reduan had also refuted the authenticity of the letter, saying the party president’s office had not issued it. He claimed it might have been spread by those wishing to tarnish Zahid’s image.

Umno is currently preparing to work together with DAP to form a new government, former Barisan Nasional secretary-general Annuar Musa has claimed.

In a press conference today, the Ketereh MP, who was removed as the secretary-general yesterday, said he received news confirming that the party’s members had met up with DAP leaders to discuss the matter.

He said this involved Umno representatives from the party’s Supreme Council who attended several meetings, including one on Oct 17.

“These individuals went for several meetings, including once when they attempted to obtain statutory declarations to prevent the passing of Budget 2021,” said Annuar.

The federal territories minister said that this, along with other attempts to “threaten the stability of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government”, had impacted the party’s relationship with PAS and PPBM, and caused discomfort among Umno’s members.

“The party’s policy of ‘no DAP-no Anwar’ en-bloc support for the PN government and others has been disrespected. The party is seen to have been drawn into personal agendas,” he said.

He added that he would not withdraw from the party, but would continue to serve as an active member instead.

Commenting on his dismissal as BN secretary-general, Annuar said he accepted the decision of coalition chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, after having held the position since March last year.

However, he said the dismissal should have been discussed with other component parties through a BN meeting, as per the party’s rules.