News

Annuar Musa New Bombshell : Zahid Supported Anwar & Held Several Meetings With DAP To Form New Govt

Posted on

Ousted Barisan Nasional secretary-general Annuar Musa has made another explosive claim, saying that Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi did send a letter to the King supporting opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim to be prime minister.

Annuar presented the alleged letter, dated Oct 11, to the media at a press conference today, saying he had “black and white proof”.

“I know everything. I have checked this letter with many people and this letter is genuine,” he said.

“Among the things mentioned were to overthrow the government, switch the prime minister and declare their loyalty to Anwar.”

Annuar said he had decided to reveal the letter today as he did not agree with Zahid’s stance (in backing Anwar).

He also claimed the Umno Supreme Council had not been consulted on the matter.

“Because of the differing opinions between me and my president, I have to be honest. Otherwise, the members at the grassroots will not understand.”

Annuar urged all Umno members and the party’s allies not to be swayed by Zahid’s decision, adding that everyone should work to avoid any split.

He called on BN, Perikatan Nasional, Muafakat Nasional, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah to stay united.

A similar letter had previously been circulated online and was shown to be signed by several other Umno MPs, including former prime minister Najib Razak.

Zahid’s aide had said the letter of support for Anwar was fake, and denied any attempt to topple the PN administration.

Umno executive secretary Mohd Sumali Reduan had also refuted the authenticity of the letter, saying the party president’s office had not issued it. He claimed it might have been spread by those wishing to tarnish Zahid’s image.

READ ALSO  Here’s The Face Of The Savage Taman Mutiara MRT Robber Who Brutally Attacked A Defenceless Woman - Jail Term of Up To 20 Years

Umno is currently preparing to work together with DAP to form a new government, former Barisan Nasional secretary-general Annuar Musa has claimed.

In a press conference today, the Ketereh MP, who was removed as the secretary-general yesterday, said he received news confirming that the party’s members had met up with DAP leaders to discuss the matter.

He said this involved Umno representatives from the party’s Supreme Council who attended several meetings, including one on Oct 17.

“These individuals went for several meetings, including once when they attempted to obtain statutory declarations to prevent the passing of Budget 2021,” said Annuar.

The federal territories minister said that this, along with other attempts to “threaten the stability of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government”, had impacted the party’s relationship with PAS and PPBM, and caused discomfort among Umno’s members.

“The party’s policy of ‘no DAP-no Anwar’ en-bloc support for the PN government and others has been disrespected. The party is seen to have been drawn into personal agendas,” he said.

He added that he would not withdraw from the party, but would continue to serve as an active member instead.

Commenting on his dismissal as BN secretary-general, Annuar said he accepted the decision of coalition chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, after having held the position since March last year.

However, he said the dismissal should have been discussed with other component parties through a BN meeting, as per the party’s rules.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

seventeen + 14 =

Most Popular

23.1K
1
News

Malaysian Muslims Have Been Eating Fake Halal Meat For 40 Years : Officers Received Money & Women For Sex As Bribes For Halal Certification

16.9K
News

Malaysia Defense Minister : Gatherings To Usher In 2021 Are Banned – No New Year Eve Celebrations & Stay Home

12.3K
News

90pc of Malaysians Feel Upskilling, Reskilling Needed To Secure Jobs In Post-Covid-19 Era

8.4K
News

PH Time Has Come To An End : Incompetent Anwar & DAP Had Betrayed Their Own Principles To Build An Alliance With Zahid-Najib

3.7K
News

Mukhriz : Pejuang Won’t Back Anwar For Prime Minister With Help Of Corrupt UMNO Leaders

2.6K
News

Viral WhatsApp Implicating Wee Ka Siong In An Illegal Syndicate Transporting Illegal Oil, Alcohol & Cigarettes

1.8K
News

Car Boot Public Toilets Family : “We Have Proposed 5 Plots of Land To PH Federal Gov For PPRs Since 2017, But There Has Been No Response”

1.7K
News

The Untold Story Of Zeti’s Involvement With Jho Low : Zeti Aziz’s Family Received More Than RM 100 Millions From Jho Low

1.7K
News

Najib Tells Zeti : Speak Up On Receiving 1MDB Funds & RM 100 Million From Jho Low

1.6K
News

Anwar : Mahathir Must Adhere To The Principles of Not Championing Personal Agendas or Destructive Behaviour of Old

To Top