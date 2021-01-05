Annuar Musa Sacked As BN Sec-Gen & Removed As UMNO Representative In The MN Secretariat For Rejecting Political Cooperation With DAP & Anwar

Umno veteran Annuar Musa has been sacked as Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general, MalaysiaNow has learnt.

His aide confirmed the matter to MalaysiaNow although Annuar himself has yet to be officially informed of the decision.

“He has also been removed as Umno’s representative in the Muafakat Nasional secretariat,” a source in the know told FMT.

Annuar, who recently defended the Umno Supreme Council’s decision to reject political cooperation with DAP and PKR’s Anwar Ibrahim, had said he was willing to be sacked from the party if there were those unhappy with his stance.

l Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pic) says he will continue to defend the Umno Supreme Council decision to reject any form of political cooperation with DAP and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said he wants Umno to remain a party that champions Malay and Muslim solidarity.

Annuar also said he was willing to be sacked (from Umno) if there are those who are unhappy with his stance.

“I will defend the Supreme Council’s ‘No DAP, No Anwar’ (stand). If they want to sack me, then, by all means, go ahead… if they want to back those who support (cooperation with) DAP and Anwar, then please proceed as well,” he said in a Facebook post Sunday (Jan 3).

Recently, the Pasir Puteh Umno division called for Annuar to be sacked from the party after claiming that he was not respecting the party president besides having also pre-empted party decisions.

The motion was proposed by Pasir Puteh Umno Youth chief Muhammad Saifullah Ali at the division’s delegates meeting on Saturday (Jan 2).

Annuar, who is also Federal Territories Minister, said throughout his 40-year involvement in Umno, including attending the annual divisional meetings, the party would always have Malay and Islam matters as well as the people’s concerns as part of its discussions.

“But we have not heard these issues (being raised) this year. What we hear are calls to reject Malay solidarity and verbal attacks among one another. DAP can afford to smile now, ” he said.

Annuar also claimed that UMNO’s divisional and parliamentary strongholds in Kelantan were gradually falling into rival parties’ hands, and hoped this would not also be the case at national level.

Earlier, Pasir Puteh Umno Youth chief Muhammad Saifullah Ali called on the Umno leadership to dismiss Annuar, the federal territories minister, from the party.

Saifullah said the party should take strict action against Annuar, as he was seen to be a spokesman for PPBM.

Previously, Johor Umno deputy chief Nur Jazlan Mohamed also criticised Annuar, saying he was already “dead” as far as Umno’s struggles were concerned.

Annuar will be replaced as BN secretary-general by Pontian MP Ahmad Maslan.