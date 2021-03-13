Annuar Musa : There Are Seven or Eight More MPs Who Have Indicated They Are Ready To Jump Ship To Support Perikatan Nasional

Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa has claimed that seven to eight more opposition MPs could follow in the footsteps of former PKR vice-president Dr Xavier Jayakumar who left his party to support Perikatan Nasional (MP).

Annuar, who is also the Ketereh MP, said that this group of Pakatan Harapan MPs had expressed a willingness to support the government led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

The former Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general said most of the MPs did so due to the PN government’s excellent performance, particularly in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I understand that apart from Xavier, there are seven or eight other ‘friends’ of mine who are MPs who have indicated they are ready to support the government. If our government performs, many will be ready to support it.

“That is why the current government’s job is to continue to focus on Covid-19, economic recovery, racial unity and political stability,” he said after a walkabout at the Young City Entrepreneurs Kiosk and Anjung Floria in Putrajaya today.

However, Annuar declined to reveal the MPs’ identities. He said he had better not name them as some of them may deny it.

“Politics is dynamic. If someone says they want to leave, others want to enter. It’s like the law of physics … every action has an effect,” he told reporters.

Source : FMT