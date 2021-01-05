News

Annuar Musa Whatsapp Zahid Hamidi : He Did Not Know About His Sackings As BN Sec-Gen

Annuar Musa has been removed as Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general – but it seems he knows nothing about it.

He would not comment on the matter but just said he now was a time to “be calm” adding that he had nothing to say for now.

However, in a tweet, Annuar attached a picture of what appears to be a message he sent to Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The message reads, “I was told by the media that I have been sacked as the BN and MN secretary-general. I thank you for the opportunity to serve in both positions.”

Earlier today, a source in the know told FMT that Annuar has been removed as the coalition’s secretary-general.

He has also been removed as Umno’s representative in the Muafakat Nasional secretariat,” a source in the know told FMT.

Annuar, who is seen to be friendly with Perikatan Nasional, the pact between PAS and PPBM, has been under fire in recent days.

Yesterday, the Ketereh MP said he was willing to be removed in order to maintain the cooperation among Malay parties and the PN government.

Earlier, Pasir Puteh Umno Youth chief Muhammad Saifullah Ali called on the Umno leadership to dismiss Annuar, the federal territories minister, from the party.

Saifullah said the party should take strict action against Annuar, as he was seen to be a spokesman for PPBM.

Previously, Johor Umno deputy chief Nur Jazlan Mohamed also criticised Annuar, saying he was already “dead” as far as Umno’s struggles were concerned.

Annuar will be replaced as BN secretary-general by Pontian MP Ahmad Maslan, who is also Umno secretary-general.

Source : FMT

