Annuar Musa : Zahid-Najib Are Lying & Less Than 100 UMNO Divisions Reject Working With PPBM

Telefon mereka, tanya’ – Annuar ragui 189 bahagian tolak Bersatu

Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pic) has dismissed claims that Umno has unanimously chosen to break ties with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

The Ketereh MP said motions raised by individual party divisions have to be raised in the Umno general assembly first before it can be accepted as a party decision.

“So 189 divisions out of 191 had a meeting. Are you sure that every single one of them do not want to be with Bersatu?

“Have you checked with the Ketereh division? How about the Rembau, Sembrong or Putrajaya division? Just give the leaders a call and find out for yourself,” said Annuar.

He added that any motion raised by individual divisions can be taken to the general assembly.

“However, there is a committee that will look into the motions raised before they are brought to the assembly. So none of this is a party decision,” said Annuar at a press conference on Wednesday (Jan 6).

