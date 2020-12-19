News

Anwar Calls Off PH Meeting After Lim Guan Eng & Mat Sabu Joint Statement Attacking Him

Posted on

A joint statement by top Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders – minus its chairman Anwar Ibrahim – has unsettled the PKR leader and led to the cancellation of a planned meeting of the coalition’s leaders yesterday, MalaysiaNow has learnt through sources in the opposition bloc.

The statement by DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu is seen as a veiled criticism of Anwar over several announcements that he had secured enough support to bring down the Perikatan Nasional government.

It is learnt that Anwar had also berated a senior MP from PH over his purported role in drafting the joint statement.

“After the statement made the news, Anwar berated him at the MPs’ lounge in Parliament for questioning his political strategy to work together with Umno MPs to topple Muhyiddin Yassin,” the source told MalaysiaNow.

The source added that Anwar was incensed that the statement was issued without going through PH.

“Due to that, Anwar decided to call off the PH meeting,” it added.

Efforts by MalaysiaNow to contact the senior PH MP have been in vain.

Yesterday, Lim and Mohamad, better known as Mat Sabu, warned PH leaders against placing trust in MPs from the ruling bloc to gain power.

They also said the coalition should work on its current strengths, as Tuesday’s budget vote which saw the opposition obtain 108 against the government’s 111 showed that no one from the ruling bloc would back any move to topple Muhyiddin.

“The budget vote… has taught us not to waste our energy seeking the mirage of more than 111 MPs based only on PH’s core of 92 MPs,” they said.

READ ALSO  Selangor PKR Govt Bypassed State-Owned Firm To Award Lucrative Mining Contract To Private Company Close To Anwar Ibrahim

The pair also called for greater cooperation between PH and other opposition parties to form “PH Plus”.

Since September, Anwar and his supporters have claimed that he has a “strong and formidable” majority to form the government.

In October, MalaysiaNow revealed that Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former prime minister Najib Razak had written to the palace expressing support for the opposition leader.

Speaking to MalaysiaNow, a source from Amanah said yesterday’s statement by Lim and Mat Sabu was just part of a growing criticism of Anwar by PH leaders.

“But what hurt them the most is that Anwar had been in cahoots with Zahid and Najib without consulting PH leaders.

“When questioned, Anwar said it was important that his efforts to return the people’s mandate be done discreetly,” the source added.

Last weekend, MalaysiaNow published parts of a leaked private conversation between PKR leaders heaping scorn on their president.

In one instance, two senior Youth leaders said the grassroots felt cheated and had been left squabbling among themselves while Anwar remained the “dewa” (god).

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

thirteen − nine =

Most Popular

90.1K
1
News

If UMNO JJ Is Worth RM 2 Billion , Then Zahid At Least RM 20 Billion & Najib RM 100 Billion – Why Still Ask The Public For Donation ?

1.8K
News

Senarai ADUN UMNO & DAP Yang Bekerjasama Untuk Menjatuhkan PAS & PPBM

1.5K
News

PAS Bent On Punishing ‘Treacherous’ UMNO That Join With With DAP & PH To Form The Government

1.5K
News

If Budget 2021 Fail To Be Pass On 15 December Then This Will Be The Most Likely New Cabinet Line Up Under Anwar-Najib-Zahid-DAP New Government

1.5K
News

Muhyiddin Has Majority Support To Continue Leading The Nation : Dewan Rakyat Passes Perikatan’s Budget 2021

1.4K
News

Breaking News : Voting On Federal Budget To Be Delayed

1.3K
News

Muafakat Nasional On Brink of Collapse As UMNO Camp Aligned with Najib-Zahid Lays Claim To PAS Seats For GE15

1.3K
News

Nazri Aziz Cadang UMNO Dan Pakatan Harapan Tubuh Kerajaan di Perak Tanpa PAS & PPBM

1.3K
News

Kadir Jasin : DAP Sudah Setuju Untuk Bergabung Dengan UMNO Tanpa MCA-MIC Pada PR 15

1.3K
News

Here Are The 10 Images of AirAsia Boss Tony Fernandes Luxury Scottish Mansion Worth RM13.5 Million

To Top