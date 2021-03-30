Anwar Ibrahim : There Is Still Possibility For UMNO & PKR To Cooperate – Willing To Continue Discussion With Zahid Hamidi

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he did not believe there was no longer any possibility of cooperating with Umno for the general election despite remarks in this direction at the Malay nationalist party’s recent assembly.

At the sidelines of the Democracy in Malaysia Forum here today, Anwar said he remained open to discussing tie-ups notwithstanding current Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s closing speech at last weekend’s assembly.

“I would like to say that this is still in discussions I have talks with all parties including (Datuk Seri) Anifah Aman earlier,” he was quoted as saying by the Malaysian Gazette and referring to the Parti Cinta Sabah president.

“In a democracy as well as a mature and inclusive process, it is very important to make evaluations based on values and principles.

“Conversely, if there are doubts about this (cooperation) we must see where the limits are, even during the Pakatan Harapan administration. We must learn and must not compromise on this.”

Previously, Anwar revealed that his PKR party and Umno were in preliminary talks about a potential collaboration for the next general election.

However, Zahid closed the Umno general assembly by stressing that the Barisan Nasional coalition would head into the contest alone, eschewing partnerships with either Anwar’s PH or the ruling Perikatan Nasional.