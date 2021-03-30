News

Anwar Ibrahim : There Is Still Possibility For UMNO & PKR To Cooperate – Willing To Continue Discussion With Zahid Hamidi

Posted on

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he did not believe there was no longer any possibility of cooperating with Umno for the general election despite remarks in this direction at the Malay nationalist party’s recent assembly.

At the sidelines of the Democracy in Malaysia Forum here today, Anwar said he remained open to discussing tie-ups notwithstanding current Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s closing speech at last weekend’s assembly.

“I would like to say that this is still in discussions I have talks with all parties including (Datuk Seri) Anifah Aman earlier,” he was quoted as saying by the Malaysian Gazette and referring to the Parti Cinta Sabah president.

“In a democracy as well as a mature and inclusive process, it is very important to make evaluations based on values and principles.

“Conversely, if there are doubts about this (cooperation) we must see where the limits are, even during the Pakatan Harapan administration. We must learn and must not compromise on this.”

Previously, Anwar revealed that his PKR party and Umno were in preliminary talks about a potential collaboration for the next general election.

However, Zahid closed the Umno general assembly by stressing that the Barisan Nasional coalition would head into the contest alone, eschewing partnerships with either Anwar’s PH or the ruling Perikatan Nasional.

READ ALSO  Here Are The List of 15 Educational Reform Policies & Concrete Changes Under Mazlee Malik : Benefiting The Students, Teachers & Education System
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

5 × 1 =

Most Popular

26.4K
News

Malaysian Influential Politician Sexually Assaulting A Businesswoman At Her Home In KL – Kissing & Groping Her Breast

20.6K
News

Cathryn Li 李元玲 Throwing A Tantrum & Storms Out Of Live Interview After Losing Her Cool

11.3K
News

DAP Liew Chin Tong : Anwar Negotiated With Zahid & Najib To Form A Court Cluster Government

9.0K
News

DAP Anthony Loke To Take Over From Lim Guan Eng As Secretary-General Before June 30

8.0K
News

Monorail Lane Collapsed : Crane Part Falls On Car At SUKE Highway Construction

5.6K
News

Please Share : Police Hunting Dato Sri Nicky Liow Soon Hee For Money Laundering & Commercial Crimes

5.5K
News

PKR Xavier Aide Arrested Over RM 77 Million Bribery Case In Bank Account Despite Just 22 Months In Power

4.8K
News

RM10000 Compounds – Here’s Why Malaysians Should Not Pay Even The 50% Discount, But Fight All The Way To The Federal Court

4.6K
News

Hong Kong Actor Ng Man Tat’s Ashes To Be Placed In Malaysia

3.9K
News

‘Fake News’ To Say Emergency Is Because Govt Lost Majority – RM100,000 Fine & 3 Years Jail

To Top