Anwar Ibrahim To Announce His 113 MPs : Najib & DAP Have Agreed To PKR-DAP-UMNO Alliance

According to PKR sources, Lim Kit Siang and Najib Tun Razak have agreed to this PKR-DAP-Umno alliance, which will also include parties from Sabah and Sarawak. This may eventually split both Umno and DAP who will find in untenable to work together, and which only serves the interests of certain individuals.

Raja Petra Kamarudin

Anwar Ibrahim will be holding a press conference tomorrow to announce he has 113 MPs with him from Pakatan Harapan and Umno.

Two nights ago, Anwar met up with a Raja Muda of a certain royal household to relay the message to His Majesty Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Conference of Rulers that he has already obtained his 113 MPs backed with signed statutory declarations or SDs, amongst them some very senior Umno leaders and MPs.

The deal that Anwar, DAP and these Umno leaders have agreed to is the Attorney-General would be changed so that the criminal cases against a number of Umno leaders and their family members can be dropped. Anwar would be appointed the prime minister or PM9 with the deputy prime minister post going to Umno together with key Cabinet positions.

