Anwar : Power Grab Before GE 15 Is Still On The Cards – We Are Continuing With Our Efforts To Oust The PN Gov

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim says Pakatan Harapan retaking Putrajaya before a snap election is still on the cards.

At a press conference today, he said PH is willing to work with MPs outside the coalition, in both the opposition and government blocs, as long as they agreed with the principle of good governance and were sincere in combating corruption.

When asked if PH will be focusing its efforts on retaking the government through elections or in the Dewan Rakyat, he said the coalition was doing both.

“The election machinery of the component parties have been meeting and strategising. At the same time, we are continuing with our efforts (to oust the Perikatan Nasional government).

“I can’t say more than this, but it is a two-pronged attack,” Anwar added.

He also left the door open to working with former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad again to retake Putrajaya, saying he was willing to work with the Pejuang chairman if he adhered to PH’s core principles.

“As I’ve said, we’re prepared to work with all progressive forces, based on the core principles and values.

“Things are very volatile now. We have some from Umno urging the party to withdraw from PN and to not work with PPBM any more … so the government is very fragile.”

In September last year, Anwar had claimed that he had the numbers to form a new government.

But after an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, Istana Negara revealed the opposition leader did not present a list of the MPs who supported him.

The opposition had also failed to stop the 2021 budget from passing in the Dewan Rakyat, which was supposed to be the biggest test for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin due to the government’s slim majority in Parliament.