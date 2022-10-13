News

Anwar Willing To Work With Tun M , Muhyiddin & Azmin To Defeat UMNO-BN

Posted on

Pakatan Harapan would still consider collaborating with other political parties and coalitions with shared values and goals, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said the coalition has not closed the door to further alliances, but said these must be based on more than solely opposing Umno and Barisan Nasional.

“We (PH) are committed to implementing the reform agenda, fighting the symptoms of corruption and the abuse of corruption,” he told reporters at PKR headquarters today.

“Anyone who agrees with this principle, can come and discuss with us. Space is open,” he repeated, opening his arm as a gesture.

Anwar was asked to comment on the possibility of cooperation with certain parties, including Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, even though their relationships were strained after the Sheraton Move of 2020.

Dr Mahathir, who was previously prime minister of the PH government, was recently reported to have said that he had no problem working with Anwar.

Anwar added such talk of cooperating against a common enemy was only superficial, and would not lead to lasting alliances.

“Coming together sounds nice, but come together for what? There are those who want to unite to rob, such as the association of 40 bandits and so on. Uniting should be based on clear principles.

“First of all, good governance, the second is rejecting corruption, and third, not agreeing with the methods or principles of racism or religious understanding of a fanatical way, which oppresses the presence of others. If you agree, please (come together). This is not the monopoly of any party,” he added.

Yesterday, Anwar also said PH has agreed to form an electoral alliance with the Malaysian Democratic Alliance (Muda) and the Malaysian Socialist Party (PSM), subject to certain conditions that must be mutually agreed upon.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

128.0K
871
News

55 Cars Turned Back As Fuel Tank Not 3/4 Full At S’pore-M’sia Land Checkpoints – 500 Singapore-Registered Cars Caught Pumping Petrol In JB In A Single Day
72.7K
11,062
News

MSN Owned By Microsoft Ranked Malaysia Mahathir As The Richest World Leaders Who Ever Lived Worth US$45 Billion (RM 187 Billion)
57.6K
20,760
News

Lee Kuan Yew Prediction On Malaysia Politics : Malaysia Is Unlikely To Change – Malaysia Is Always A Malay-First Country & The Chinese Will Only Be Remembered In The General Election
54.5K
474
News

Our Cooking Oil Is Oversupply In Thailand While Malaysia Facing A Shortage Of Supply – Thai Can Buy Our Oil Up To 12 Packets While Malaysians Are Restricted To Only 2 Packets
54.1K
949
News

Tok Mat Implicated In Bribery And Money Laundering – That File Has Now Been Reopened And UMNO Deputy President May Be Facing Criminal Charges
53.4K
370
News

UMNO Pasar Salak Utus Surat Terbuka Kepada Presiden UMNO
49.1K
334
News

Here Are The List Of Team Najib-Zahid Line Up For UMNO Upcoming Internal Election
45.3K
11,710
News

Pandora Papers Leaked : Malaysia Ranked 5th In The World For RM 1.8 Trillion Illicit Outflow
45.1K
20,180
News

Explosive Exclusive Document Reveal : How RM 10 Billion In Bonds Looted From EPF To Raise RM 4 Billion Dollars For Najib Razak
44.6K
375
News

Malaysia Will Go Bust & On The Way To Becoming Another Sri Lanka – National Debt Increased To RM1.35 Trillion & Worsening Corruption Index
To Top