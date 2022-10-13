Anwar Willing To Work With Tun M , Muhyiddin & Azmin To Defeat UMNO-BN

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Pakatan Harapan would still consider collaborating with other political parties and coalitions with shared values and goals, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said the coalition has not closed the door to further alliances, but said these must be based on more than solely opposing Umno and Barisan Nasional.

“We (PH) are committed to implementing the reform agenda, fighting the symptoms of corruption and the abuse of corruption,” he told reporters at PKR headquarters today.

“Anyone who agrees with this principle, can come and discuss with us. Space is open,” he repeated, opening his arm as a gesture.

Anwar was asked to comment on the possibility of cooperation with certain parties, including Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, even though their relationships were strained after the Sheraton Move of 2020.

Dr Mahathir, who was previously prime minister of the PH government, was recently reported to have said that he had no problem working with Anwar.

Anwar added such talk of cooperating against a common enemy was only superficial, and would not lead to lasting alliances.

“Coming together sounds nice, but come together for what? There are those who want to unite to rob, such as the association of 40 bandits and so on. Uniting should be based on clear principles.

“First of all, good governance, the second is rejecting corruption, and third, not agreeing with the methods or principles of racism or religious understanding of a fanatical way, which oppresses the presence of others. If you agree, please (come together). This is not the monopoly of any party,” he added.

Yesterday, Anwar also said PH has agreed to form an electoral alliance with the Malaysian Democratic Alliance (Muda) and the Malaysian Socialist Party (PSM), subject to certain conditions that must be mutually agreed upon.