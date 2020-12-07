News

Anwar With Zahid-Najib- DAP Support Calls For Confidence Vote Against Perikatan In Parliament

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today proposed a confidence vote to be tabled in Parliament against the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, questioning its ability to lead Malaysia competitively in a post-Covid economy.

The PKR president said the confidence motion was necessary after international credit rating agency Fitch lowered Malaysia’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating from A- to BBB+ last week.

While Malaysia was accorded a stable outlook, the ratings agency commented that the PN government’s thin two-seat parliamentary majority implies persistent uncertainty about the country’s future policies.

Anwar said Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz had failed to address these matters and accused the ex-banker of being “dismissive” of Fitch’s views instead.

“This is, of course, a concern and we have a statement to say the focus of the criticism and the valuation we face is on the issue of stability and governance and this was not addressed by the minister of finance.

“He was very dismissive. It is very unfortunate, very political in his remarks, lack of focus and professionalism on his part.

“So we think that this must be addressed because it affects the economy adversely and this calls for a vote of confidence on the government,” Anwar told reporters in Parliament today after the Dewan Rakyat sitting ended for the day.

The Port Dickson MP said the confidence vote should be held immediately after debates on Budget 2021 end.

“The government must seriously allow this and the Speaker must have the courage to respect Parliamentary procedures and demands,’’ he said.

He said that if the matter was not resolved, Malaysia’s credit ratings could decline further, impacting its economic prospects.

In its downgrade, Fitch said the revision was primarily driven by the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Malaysia’s fiscal position and the ongoing domestic political situation.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today said that Barisan Nasional (BN) and Umno will look into a new alliance if they cannot retain the existing coalition under Perikatan Nasional (PN) to form a government in Perak.

“Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) have taken a stand to retain the government led by the former mentri besar (Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu).

“However, due to the statement issued by PAS Secretary-general and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Umno and BN will take a new approach to decide the formation of the new government, which will take into account all political considerations so that the government that is formed will be more stable.

“We will see all the possibilities. We want to retain the former alliance, but if that can’t be reached then for sure there will be efforts for a new alliance,” he said.

When asked if this includes an alliance with Pakatan Harapan (PH), including DAP, Ahmad Zahid said “all possibilities are there”.

“This will depend on the final decision taken by the party,” he added.

Ahmad Zahid also said that Perak Umno and BN leaders have already discussed with other parties in the state the possibilities of a new alliance.

“Meanwhile, I will conduct the discussion with all the parties (including PH) at the Federal level,” he also said.

