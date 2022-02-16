News

Are Covid-19 Cases Being Artificially Boosted Ahead Of Johor Polls – Are We Suggesting That The Government Has Been Lying To The Public ?

Posted on

Every now and then you get posts and tweets suggesting that Malaysia’s Covid-19 numbers are being manipulated by the government for election purposes.

A recent example is an article making the rounds the last few days insinuating that our recent spike in Covid-19 cases is happening at a “convenient” time ahead of the upcoming Johor polls in order to discourage Chinese voters from coming out to vote.

Not for the first time such articles (of which there are many) all but declare that the Federal government, in cahoots with the Ministry of Health (obviously), artificially inflates official numbers just before election time for devious purposes.

Given that this is Omicron season, some folks are even saying that it’s simply implausible that Malaysia’s numbers could have been so low throughout December and January (when the rest of the region was sky-rocketing); hence, the numbers must’ve been forcibly repressed only to be “unleashed” as the Johor polls got closer.

I wish to make a few points regarding such conspiracy-like theories to show why it’s ultimately unhelpful to promote such viewpoints.

First, it’s not so much that such conspiracies are “wrong”; it’s that it’s very hard to even produce anything which counts as “proof” that they’re right. What would the government — or anyone, for that matter — have to do or show to convince everyone that there IS NO substantial fudging of numbers happening? Or how do we “move forward” from such theories towards either verification or its opposite?

The point is not that we believe everything our leaders say 100 per cent of the time, it’s just that with all such conspiracy views it’s hard to proceed with anything more than either suspicious agreement or vague consensus or awkward paralysis.

I think Karl Popper called it the falsification criteria i.e. if we can’t clearly disprove something, or if we can’t agree on what falsification of a view entails, then why bother talking since whatever we say or do the theory is immune to error.

Second, the rakyat has already been hating on the government based on the official numbers, especially those reported in 2021 (which everybody knows were horrendous).

So, are we being asked to believe — according to such conspiracy views— that the government fudged the numbers last year but somehow stopped short of producing fake numbers which could prevent the people from hating them?

Also, how come the former prime minister did not massage the numbers sufficiently to stay in office? Or did the numbers-manipulation only begin after the current prime minister took over? Or what?

The point is, why insinuate that the government is hiding the “true” data when the official data has in fact been so damning all this while? Or are we suggesting that the government has been lying to the public all these months to make themselves look good but they’re just, uh, not very good at it?

Why not take the easier route and believe that the numbers are more or less accurate, that almost zero number-fixing happened, and that all of this shows the government was very poor in handling the pandemic last year?

Thirdly, such conspiracies require many things to “work” and so many problems have to be explained away. Below are just a few questions I’m raising to show that such theories usually cannot stand alone and it takes a lot of “stretching” and more and more conspiratorializing to prop themselves up:

Why do people think only Chinese voters in Johor would stay away from the polls if cases are high? How high are the elderly at-risk Chinese voter groups as a percentage of the population anyway? What about Indians? What about Malay urbanites who also follow Opposition politics? What about elderly Malay voters who may also be concerned about the virus? Are we being asked to believe that most Malays are not as concerned about the virus as the Chinese voters? Seriously?

If keeping people away from the polls is the goal, why would the government allow postal votes for Johor? Or is this another branch of the administration which isn’t in on the steal? Or are our leaders simply pretending to cater to people afraid of Omicron?

What about the recent Malacca and Sarawak polls? How come there wasn’t a spike for these two states around the time of their polls? (You can check the state cases from https://covidnow.moh.gov.my)

If numbers can be spiked on demand, how do we explain the fact that not one but two Hari Rayas have been cancelled? Why weren’t the numbers manipulated to open up the country during Raya 2020 and 2021, since we all know these are very important holidays and allowing inter-state travel at these times could’ve only endeared the government to the people?

Finally, in the context of the on-going Omicron surge, are such conspiracies suggesting that the Omicron numbers have already been high since December (this was the time the region was hit) and that it subsided in mid- or late-Jan (as it did in the Philippines, the worst hit)?

If so, are we being asked to believe that Omicron has ALREADY passed Malaysia by and so the present spike is absolute bullshit? Or is Malaysia experiencing an Omicron anomaly in that our Omicron surge lasts longer than most other countries?

Assuming so, and if the numbers remain high today (as per the official data), how would suppressing the data in December affect the Johor polls turnout? Or is the argument that people will be scared by a “recent spike”, but NOT if the numbers were high for a month or two already?

Note, too, that the Johor polls are on March 12th which is about a month away. If the government supposedly held back the high numbers since December (when Omicron hit the region), why not hold it back two or three more weeks?

See what I mean about a conspiracy theory needing more and more dubious explanations to sustain itself?

Source : Malay Mail

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

96.2K
12,754
News

26 Year Old Former UMNO Azalina Officer Appointed As University Malaya Board Of Director – Blatantly Political Appointments & Cronyism Will Contribute To The Decline Of Higher Education
30.6K
11,572
News

Here Is The List Of Vaccine Center In Malaysia And Their Vaccine Brand
27.5K
9,749
News

Lee Chong Wei Heartwarming Message To Lee Zii Jia : “Your Victory Isn’t Over, Just Delayed” – This Defeat Is Just The Beginning
25.8K
9,245
News

High Court Tells Zahid Hamidi : “I Cannot Afford Any More Adjournments & Wanted The Hearing To Be Completed This Year ”
24.0K
7,880
News

Lee Kuan Yew Prediction On Malaysia Politics : Malaysia Is Unlikely To Change – Malaysia Is Always A Malay-First Country & The Chinese Will Only Be Remembered In The General Election
14.2K
4,655
News

Mahathir : Without Me, Anwar Is Nobody – Anwar Is Who He Is Because Of Me
13.4K
5,566
News

Anwar Ibrahim Says To Meet King To Prove Majority & Take Over The Premiership From Muhyiddin – “We Leave It To The Agong To Decide What Is Best To Save This Country From The Present Crisis”
13.3K
4,497
News

Malaysia Private Hospital Covid-19 Treatment Cost From RM 100 000 – RM 200 000 : “For Critical Patients, The Charge Is RM12,000 Per Day With A RM50,000 Deposit”
11.4K
3,692
News

Shocking News : Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun , Law Minister Takiyuddin Hassan & Few Other UMNO Top Leaders Are Set To Resign
11.2K
2,179
News

Pandora Papers Leaked : Malaysia Ranked 5th In The World For RM 1.8 Trillion Illicit Outflow
To Top