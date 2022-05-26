News

Breaking News : Ismail Sabri Will Appoint UMNO Youth Chief Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki To Replace Zuraida As Plantation Industries & Commodities Minister 

Posted on

Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin officially announced her entry into Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) today.

The Ampang MP became a Bersatu supreme council member after walking out of PKR in February 2020, leading to the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) ruling coalition that had won the 2018 general election.

“After in-depth consideration, I have decided to join PBM. I see a lot of potential in PBM, especially at a time when Malaysians are tired of the old politics, which stifle the progress of the country. God willing, my participation as well as experience will help steer PBM to greater heights, especially ahead of the upcoming general election,” she said in a statement.

“My participation will also help fill the void of women leadership in the country. Since its establishment, PBM has been getting stronger and now has several MPs and State Assemblymen in its ranks,” she added.

Zuraida, currently in Turkey on a working trip, also indicated that she plans to relinquish her ministerial role.

“God willing, I will meet the prime minister soon to discuss my resignation as minister. I will also discuss with him about the role and direction of PBM in strengthening the Keluarga Malaysia government,” she said.

Zuraida had been a long-time member of PKR and was also its vice-president before joining several other PH members in the ‘Sheraton Move’ that saw Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin form the Perikatan Nasional coalition with Islamist party PAS to wrest federal power.

After Muhyiddin stepped down as PM, Zuraida was again made a member of the Cabinet under the current leadership of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob from Umno.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

53.3K
20,017
News

Lee Kuan Yew Prediction On Malaysia Politics : Malaysia Is Unlikely To Change – Malaysia Is Always A Malay-First Country & The Chinese Will Only Be Remembered In The General Election
49.1K
1
News

Tok Mat Implicated In Bribery And Money Laundering – That File Has Now Been Reopened And UMNO Deputy President May Be Facing Criminal Charges
41.0K
1
News

Ismail Sabri Were Greeted By US Officials Upon Arrival But No US Official Greeted Indonesia Jokowi’s Arrival In Washington D.C
37.0K
4
News

1MDB Audit Report Tampering Trial Of Najib Razak : Ex-Auditor-General Tells Court She Was Shocked Predecessor Told To Amend 1MDB Audit Report
34.4K
33
News

55 Cars Turned Back As Fuel Tank Not 3/4 Full At S’pore-M’sia Land Checkpoints – 500 Singapore-Registered Cars Caught Pumping Petrol In JB In A Single Day
32.5K
15,234
News

Malaysia From 30% To 51% Shares : Daylight Robberies Why Local Talents & Companies Fled Elsewhere – Forcing Non-Malays To Give Up 51% Of Their Business
28.0K
1
News

Jangan Iktiraf Istilah Abang Besar Di Laut China Selatan
27.9K
25
News

Bossku Forbes Malaysia Top 33 Richest : Former Director Confirmed That RM2.28 Billion From 1MDB Had Entered The Personal Accounts Of Najib Razak
26.1K
10,087
News

The Infinite Wealth Of The Mahathir Clan : Mokhzani , Mirzan , Mukhriz & Marina Owns 591 Companies In Malaysia Worth USD 60 Billion ( RM 250 Billion )
22.1K
4
News

Apex Court Sets 10 Days In August For Najib’s Final Bid To Escape Jail – 12 Year Jail Sentence & RM210 Million Fine If Najib Loses In His Final Appeal
To Top