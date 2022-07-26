Azam Baki Does Not Support The National Integrity Plan Target For Malaysia To Be Among The Top 30 Countries In The World In Public Integrity With The Least Corruption

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang has questioned if Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki’s criticism of Transparency International (TI)’s annual Corruption Perception Index (CPI) means that the anti-graft body now does not support the National Integrity Plan target for Malaysia to be among the top 30 countries in the world in public integrity with the least corruption.

Recently, Azam was reported as saying CPI by global anti-corruption watchdog TI does not necessarily portray the “real corruption situation” in a country.

“Even TI themselves say it is (based on) perception,” he was quoted as saying.

