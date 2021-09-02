Azhar Rejecting Motions For His Removal As Dewan Rakyat Speaker

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun has denied rejecting motions from MPs proposing his removal as Speaker.

In a statement, Azhar, who was appointed Speaker during the Muhyiddin Yassin-era, said he had received motions for his removal and also for proposed candidates for the post after he vacates it.

However, he denied reports that he rejected these motions.

“As soon as my office received these motions, I informed the MPs who submitted them that I would not make a decision on the matter because of a conflict of interest.

“Any decision on these motions has been left to Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk (Mohd) Rashid Hasnon.”

Referring to a news report that he had rejected these motions, Azhar said it was untrue and considered it to be filled with lies and defamation made with the intent to tarnish his reputation.

“I will seek legal advice on this matter in the near future,” he said.