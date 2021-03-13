Azmin Ali Hints More PKR MPs May Desert Pakatan Harapan After Xavier Turns Pro-Muhyiddin

Kuala Langat MP Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar may not be the last lawmaker to switch allegiances, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali suggested today.

Azmin took to Twitter and posted a short and cryptic message, just minutes after Dr Xavier announced his resignation from PKR to become an independent in support of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“1+1+1+…… dan seterusnya. Alhamdulillah. Kekal tenang,” the international trade and industry minister wrote in Malay.

[Translation: 1+1+1+…… and next. Alhamdulillah. Stay calm.]

Azmin is now a Bersatu supreme council member. He was formerly PKR deputy president and among several MPs who quit the party in February 2018, triggering the collapse of the then Pakatan Harapan government.

Dr Xavier is the latest to depart PKR, after Julau MP Larry Sng and Tebrau MP Steven Choong last month. Both also declared themselves independents in support of Muhyiddin who is also Bersatu president.

Rumours have been circulating since last month that PN is making overtures to Opposition lawmakers in an attempt to win its parliamentary majority after three Umno MPs openly dropped support for Muhyiddin.

Machang MP Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub and Padang Rengas MP Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz both announced their withdrawal of support in January, while Gua Musang MP Tan Sri Razaleigh Hamzah made his sentiment known in December 2020.

The number of supporters who are pro-Muhyiddin is currently unclear as Parliament has yet to convene, despite a decree by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong saying it can do so during the current nationwide state of Emergency called to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.