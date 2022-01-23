BAM Is Cruel To Ban Goh Jin Wei That Underwent A Colectomy Surgery To Remove Her Colon – “Badminton Is The Only Skill I Know, And How Am I Going To Survive Then?”

0 SHARES Share Tweet

She underwent a colectomy surgery (a procedure to remove all or part of the colon) in October 2019. Unfortunately, she hasn’t been able to fully recover from the surgery.

“Since my surgery in 2019, I have always needed a lot of medication daily and the doses have been getting stronger and stronger,” Jin Wei said.

You are banning me and refuse to register me for two years. It will affect my livelihood. Badminton is the only skill I know, and it’s my job. How am I going to survive then?”

Goh Jin Wei responded today to BAM’s announcement that she won’t be registered for any international tournaments for the next two years for prematurely leaving the national team.

In a two minute and 32 second video posted on her YouTube page today, the two-time world junior champion said: “I believe everyone has seen the news, thank you for staying with me and for showing your love and support under this tough situation, I will stay firm and hope to regain my rights to play competitively for the nation again.

“First of all, they (BAM) had already accepted my resignation last year in September and there has been no objection at all for so long. Why is there an issue now?

“Secondly, how was I able register myself for the India Open which was held last month? But because of my respect to the national body, I allowed them to pull my name out from these tournaments first before I sit down with the management to discuss and let them know about my plans. But how was I able to register for the events? It means I actually have the rights to play and am not breaching any policy.

“Thirdly, they refuse to register me in any international tournaments for two years. Effectively, you are banning me and refuse to register me for two years. It will affect my livelihood. Badminton is the only skill I know, and it’s my job. How am I going to survive then?” said Jin Wei who initially announced her retirement from the sport due to health reasons.

“Based on my health history and condition, I couldn’t give my 100 percent commitment and stand the rigorous training. Everyone, including my ex-teammates, coaches and management in the national team knew that I want to train and play at my own pace, and monitor my health condition at the same time.

“No one knows how much the side effect from the medication I’m bearing daily except myself and my family, but still I will strive and give my very best to pursue my dream.

“I am sure I can still bring glory to Malaysia again, so I really don’t know what I have done wrong that has caused me to be banned from international tournaments for two years, despite me giving my best effort all the time to serve Malaysia,” she added.

On Friday, BAM announced that they will not register both Jin Wei, 21, and all England champion Lee Zii Jia for any international tournaments for two years if both players leave BAM and become independent players.

According to BAM deputy president and chairman of the legal advisory committee, Datuk Seri Jahaberdeen Yunoos, this was done to safeguard BAM’s integrity as a national institution and custodian of the sport’s national interest.

However, several top international players and fans have condemned BAM’s decision. Zii Jia has yet to respond to the announcement.

It is learnt that he will hold a press conference in the coming days to tell his side of the story.

An online signature campaign, urging BAM to allow both players to play professionally, has started.