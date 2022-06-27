Bangladeshis Admitted Getting MyKad By The Malaysian Government – 2.1 Millions Bangladeshi To Overtake Indians As 3rd Biggest Race In Malaysia

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A group of Bangladeshi workers have admitted they were given identification cards (IC) by the Malaysian government and liked marrying local Malay women so they could enjoy other benefits as well.

They made this confession when asked by representatives of the Small and Medium Entrepreneurs Organisation of Malaysia (Ikhlas) in front of the Bangladesh High Commission here, earlier Sunday.

Clutching the Malaysian flags given to them, the Bangladeshis also admitted they enjoyed so many benefits that they no longer wished to return to their homeland.

“Many received ICs, right?” asked the president of Ikhlas, Mohd Ridzuan Abdullah, of the group.

“Yes,” the group answered.

Question: Married Malay women, right?

Answer: Right.

Question: Issued an IC after marrying Malays, right?

Answer: Right.

Question: Married Malays with the intention of starting a business, right?

Answer: Right.

At a press conference held right after, Ridzuan said the confession of the Bangladeshis was proof they enjoyed even more benefits than locals did.

“The Bangladeshis admitted they love it here. They admitted enjoying every benefit I questioned them about just now.

“I do believe even the locals do not enjoy the benefits that they (Bangladeshis) get.”

Ridzuan said that many foreign workers in the country did not agree to a further 1.5 million Bangladeshi workers coming into the country.

Source : Daily Express

The population of foreign workers in Malaysia has been growing steadily in Malaysia, to a point where Bangladeshi will overtake Indians as the 3rd biggest race soon.

As of now, there are already 2.1 million registered and an estimated of 4 million unregistered foreign workers in Malaysia. Bangladeshis take up at least 600,000, roughly one-sixth of all foreign workers.

Earlier this week NST reported that Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has agreed to send 1.5 million workers to Malaysia, pushing the future Bangladeshi population to 2.1 million workers.

Compared to the roughly 2 million population of Malaysia’s Indian race (according to Wikipedia), Bangladeshi will take over the Indians as Malaysia’s 3rd biggest race in the future. Of course, these are just in numbers only, as the foreign workers are not citizens in this country.

However, these numbers show us how much foreign labour are coming in, in such a pace that they are slowly outnumbering Malaysians. Will Malaysia change as more and more workers start flowing in? What about the growing unemployment rates in Malaysia, and the worsening economy?

Only time will tell.

Human resources minister M Saravanan has expressed concern that Malaysia will become a “dumping ground” if 2,000 agencies in Bangladesh are allowed to send workers here.

The Bangladeshi government has asked that the number of permitted agencies be increased from the 10 now to 2,000.

Both governments have been in discussion for almost a year on their proposed labour recruitment memorandum of understanding (MoU), he said.

Saravanan, however, said he objected to the request to have 2,000 agencies to bring in workers.

“If so many agencies (from there) want to send their foreign workers here, Malaysia could become a dumping ground.

“Before this, 10 companies could bring in foreign labour from Bangladesh. (While) I do believe it has to be expanded to more than 10, the situation has to be controlled,” he told reporters after the launch of the National Action Plan on Forced Labour at a hotel here.

“I have received a final draft of the MoU and will bring it up to the Cabinet,” he said, adding that a final decision will be made in two weeks.

On home appliance maker Dyson Ltd’s decision to cut ties with ATA IMS Bhd due to the latter’s labour practices, Saravanan said he was still waiting for a report from Dyson as he had heard “two different sides of the story”.

“However, we will investigate the cause of the termination of contract,” he said, admitting that Malaysian companies in five sectors, including the plantation and manufacturing sectors, were facing labour shortages.

During the launch of the action plan, he announced that the government had agreed to ratify the International Labour Organization’s Protocol 29, the protocol to the Forced Labour Convention.

“The government has also endorsed Malaysia’s participation as a Pathfinder country under the UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Alliance 8.7,” he said.

He said one of the government’s initiatives to combat forced labour include the Working for Workers mobile application or WFW, an app that serves as an online platform for workers to file their complaints and grievances, including excessive overtime, withholding of wages, and abusive working and living conditions.

“To date, we have received almost 12,000 complaints and have been able to take action on 95% of the complaints,” he said.