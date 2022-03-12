BN Wins Johor Polls : Barisan Nasional To Form The Johor State Government With Two-Thirds Majority – Winning 39 Of The 56 Seats

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Barisan Nasional (BN) has returned to power in Johor, obtaining a two-thirds majority in the state assembly, according to unofficial results at today’s state elections.

BN is believed to have won 39 of the 56 state assembly seats.

Pakatan Harapan is believed to have secured 14 seats with Perikatan Nasional trailing far behind with only three seats.

Newcomers Muda, Pejuang and Sabah-based Warisan were routed and failed to win any seats.

BN has won the Parit Raja seat.

• PH is leading in Penggaram with over 17,500 votes. In GE14, PH won this seat.

• PH is leading in Johor Jaya with over 19,700 votes. In GE14, PH won this seat.

• PH is leading in Tangkak with over 8,100 votes. In GE14, PH won this seat.

• PH’s Liew Chin Tong is leading in Perling with over 18,600 votes. In GE14, PH won this seat.

• Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob arrives at the BN war room.

• UNOFFICIAL: BN has won the Tenang seat.

• Muted atmosphere in the war rooms of PH and PN as BN leads in most states.

• PN is leading in Endau with over 3,400 votes. In GE14, BN won this seat.

• UNOFFICIAL: BN’s menteri besar candidate Hasni Mohammad has won the Benut seat.

• BN is leading in Larkin with over 2,800 votes. In GE14, PH won this seat.

• BN’s Puad Zarkashi is leading in Rengit with 5,300 votes. In GE14, BN won this seat.

• PN is leading in Maharani with over 2,200 votes. In GE14, PH won this seat.

• PN’s Dr Sahruddin Jamal is leading in Bukit Kepong with 7,000 votes. In GE14, PH won this seat.

• UNOFFICIAL: BN’s Ling Tian Soon has won the Yong Peng seat.

• UNOFFICIAL: BN’s Jefridin Atan has won the Kukup seat.

• BN is leading in Pekan Nanas with over 6,800 votes. In GE14, PH won the seat.

• BN is leading in Bukit Permai with over 6,800 votes. In GE14, PH won this seat.

• BN is leading in Pulai Sebatang with over 2,817 votes. In GE14, PH won this seat.

• BN is leading in Bukit Batu with over 5,651 votes. In GE14, PH won this seat.

• BN is leading in Kukup with over 10,300 votes. In GE14, BN won this seat.

• BN’s Hasni Mohammad is leading in Benut with over 8,500 votes. In GE14, BN won this seat.

• BN is leading in Kota Iskandar with over 10,000 votes. In GE14, PH won this seat.

• BN is leading in Permas with over 12,500 votes. In GE14, PH won the seat.

• BN is leading in Kempas with over 2,200 votes. In GE14, PH won the seat.

• Muda’s Amira Aisya Abd Aziz is trailing in Puteri Wangsa. The BN candidate is leading with over 6,000 votes. In GE14, PH won the seat.

• BN is leading in Tiram with over 5,600 votes. In GE14, PH won this seat.

• BN is leading in Sedili with over 1,251 votes. In GE14, BN won this seat

• BN’s incumbent menteri besar Hasni Mohammad arrives at the coalition’s war room and is greeted warmly by supporters.

• BN is leading in Pekan Nanas with over 5,000 votes. In GE14, PH won this seat.

• BN is leading in Paloh with over 2,179 votes. In GE14, PH won this seat.

• BN is leading in Pasir Raja with over 2,900 votes. In GE14, BN won this seat.

• BN is leading in Kahang with over 4,430 votes. In GE14, BN won this seat.

• BN is leading in Mahkota with over 3,100 votes. In GE14, PH won this seat.

• Former prime minister Najib Razak arrives at BN war room. Cries of “Hidup Bossku” heard.