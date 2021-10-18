Bars & Nightclubs Are Still Barred From Operating : 112 Patrons At An Entertainment Outlet In KL Were Fined RM580,000 – Raids Will Be Increased

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A total of 112 patrons at an entertainment outlet in Kuala Lumpur were fined RM580,000 for breaching Covid-19 SOPs following a midnight raid.

The owner of the outlet was also slapped with a RM25,000 compound fine.

Six of those nabbed in the sting operation, led by the Kuala Lumpur crime prevention and community safety department head Azman Ayob, tested positive for drugs.

Police also seized 80 bottles of liquor, including 37 unopened bottles.

“Such raids will be increased from time to time to help the government contain the spread of Covid-19,” Azman said in a statement.

Bars and nightclubs are still barred from operating under Phase 3 of the national recovery plan.

Earlier today, it was reported that three entertainment outlet owners in Johor, their staff and customers were detained and slapped with RM357,000 in compound fines for breaching SOPs yesterday.