Bazi Gu Luan Sha : Types of Women Born With Challenging Relationships – Mistress

Out of the 60 JiaZi there are 8 particular days that have the highest chance of marriage problems.

Now this is a lesser known technique because it may give readers who don’t have fundamental knowledge the wrong idea. As this method has exceptions and only those with good understanding of the fundamentals will know if the chart has exception or worsens.

In the old days these 8 days were viewed very badly if a woman was born at that day. Most of the time the parents will change their daughters bazi if they find out she was born in one of these days so she could be married off. That is why I thought a long time before deciding to reveal this technique.

As this goes karma effecting fortune telling.

These are one of those techniques that needs to be handled with care. For the reader and the one being read.

You should watch how you say it and come across when you see this combination. Do not want to be ruining marriages or causing harm to anyone.

This technique is advanced and can be considered harmful if not used right or not carefully interpreted.

The 8 days are 乙巳、丁巳、辛亥、戊申、甲寅、丙午、戊午、壬子.

These eight days also form a specific ShenSha called GuLuan Sha.

Yi si, Ding si, Xin hai, Wu shen, Jia yin, Bing wu, Wu wu, Ren zi

These 8 days affect both men and women, and have tendency to create Widows(Ancient Explanation)

From what i have observed most of the time this is not the case.

Each one of these pillars have a tendency to cause certain different effects that could seem like they are 克 there spouses. Also there are specific saving factors that can appear in the chart that changes the interpretation to some extent.

This is definitely not all set in stone as the rest of the make up of the chart also determines many factors in case by case difference as each pillar also has specific saving graces and difference in effect and interpretation. I will only go through one DayPillar with you guys today but, maybe i will consider later on when i have time to go through more and add more details.

For example 辛亥, 辛 husband star is 丙 and to some extent 丁, 丙 is 絕 in 亥, 丁 is in 胎。辛 for men uses 甲乙 as wife star, 甲 is 长生 in 亥, 乙 is in 死. In 12 life stages for this pillar both Husband stars for women, and Wife star for Men are all in weak positions. In the Marriage pillar. 寅 being 长生 pillar of husband star 丙 is also in 空亡.

So for woman she is sitting ontop of 伤官HO, old verse for this day pillar is 金豬何必強猖狂 which is basically directed specifically at women with this pillar.

Loosely translates to Why does a Gold Pig need to be so furious, but could also mean exposing. Also because husband star is in 绝 which is limbo. This is the stage where the element dwells before it is conceived. It is the limbo where the qi of the element is non-apparent. Which is why husband star sitting in this stage is considered very bad and why it is so hard to find a husband. As 丁 the is in 胎 stage it is more apparent and stronger then 丙.

Which is why the prediction of mistress is made if other factors support.

Woman born in this day pillar usually very beautiful and loves beauty, Peach Blossom very strong for this day pillar for both men and women.

If HO is strong in the chart of woman with this day pillar could end up being the mistress, or if even worst a prostitute.

As strong HO naturally strikes weak DO pillar, usually have lower principles. As Principles is represented by DO.

There are different levels/critierias of saving grace for the day pillar. Depending on how many criteria’s the chart meets this day pillar can actually rise to quite a high level. Nevertheless the apparent affect will still be active, for example you could marry a rich husband, but your husband always goes out behind your back.

Or you could get married but you have a vibrant social life and go to parties all the time and doesn’t take a genius to figure out what could happen to a married woman if she goes out to parties all the time. Even if she were not tempted to cheat she could cause anger from her husband who would probably not approve of his wife going to parties all the time.

Or you could end up being the mistress or the second wife of someone very powerful. Where you gain fame because of him.

As this daypillar sit on top of HO can produce very creative/artistic/smart/intellectual person. Who could hold high position at work and be very busy at work. Maybe to the point where she does not have enough time for her husband or even have a husband. This all depends on the whole makeup and other interactions going on in the chart.

The analysis of just this one daypillar can get much more in-depth and complicated as we have to look at the month this daypillar is born in the have even more accurate predictions and understanding.

As first have to see which month this daypillar born in, as first criteria to analyzing this daypillar. For example if born in 巳 month husband star strength strengthens, but could also rise to challenge the wife, nevertheless as long as 寅 don’t appear husband will stay faithful. Regardless if 寅 appear or not family will be wealthy. Wealth qi is strong and present. If 寅 appear happiness and faithfulness of both husband and self is questioned.

Or 辛亥 born in 未 month, have to see 壬 in HS, without being clashed or combined, As in can not see 丁,戊 appearing then this chart able to have good marriage for women if 丁 戌 appear could end up being very loose principled women(prostitute/gold digger)。

Also for men do not want to see 庚 appear as that will make him quite violent, and not have goo personality.

As you can see 辛亥 daypillar almost every month have strong criteria’s to meet in order to have good marriage.

For men, wife star 甲 is weak in 长生 stage, and the 甲 hidden in 亥 is floating wood very weak. This usually signals a sick wife. Who is very weak physically.

So as you all can see sometimes what is considered “trade secrets” are actually very advanced techniques that needs to expanded with great knowledge of the fundamentals. What is considered secret is the knowledge of being able to expand the information given.

As you can see just one DayPillar out of the 8 has numerous changes in criteria depending on the other factors of the bazi. As you can see that each month that 辛亥 daypillar is in has different criteria’s. Although 辛亥 itself does contain the inherent affect of bad marriage, but without having understanding of the fundamentals, we can not make correct prediction by just seeing the DayPillar. As marriage problems can be numerous and affect can be strong or weak.

So if we just study the quick method without breaking down the method we will never get correct predictions.

辛亥 (Xin Hai) In Day Pillar

Xin Hai formations is called the Golden Pig Formation. There’s a verse saying “Does a Golden Pig Has Husband?”

The Golden Pig Formation has difficulty in relationship because the 壬 Ren Output Element: Hurting Officer (HO) is together with the 甲 Jia Influence Element: Direct Officer (DO).

In Bazi when we look at relationships for women, we try to find the Direct Officer (DO) which represents the husband.

The problem here is that the HO clashes with the DO and chase the husband away.

So for women with this will find challenges in finding a husband or finding the husband running away from her.

(Yi Si) In Day Pillar

It is another Hurting Officer problem, which the 乙 yi day master is sitting on the 丙 bing fire element which is the hurting officer for Yi Wood.

So women with this day pillar formation will have challenges in a relationship.

(Wu Shen) In Day Pillar

This problem is different because the 戊 day master is sitting on the same 戊 element.

The same element and polarity as the day master is called the Friend element.

There is no appearance of the Direct officer in this pillar.

So these women are easy to approach, but they are very difficult to be committed in fear of ruining a friendship. So they prefer to be in an open relationship.

(Jia Yin) In Day Pillar

Again, this is the 甲 Jia day master sitting on the Friend star (which has the same element and polarity).

So this woman will have a problem which she has many friends, but ending up being lonely.

(Bing Wu) In Day Pillar

This formation is said be like an eclipse, beautiful but scary.

There is the Rob Wealth star (the 丁 ding fire) and the Hurting officer star (己 ji earth) which the day master is sitting on.

The Hurting officer will be pushing away the husband star.

There is the 午 horse peach blossom star in this formation. So these women are usually quite attractive but they are usually left in the lurch when it comes to relationship.

Source : Five Arts

Source : Daniel Huang

孤鸾煞 ( Gu Luan Sha )

The so-called “men dominate wives, women dominate the husband”, “fate is worth lonely, and lonely early widow”, “lonely lonely day offender has no children”

“Gū luán shā” zhǔyào lùn nánnǚ hūnyīn bù shùn zhī shì, suǒwèi “nán zhǔ kè qī, nǚ zhǔ kèfū”,“mìng zhí gū luán, dú zhěn zǎo shuāng”,“gū luán rì fàn běn wú er

Means that after a good time has passed, when you run the prosperous place, you will become more domineering, and the man will not dare to be close, so he can only be with the sisters. “Linfeng melancholy Green Building”, what did you say with the sisters?

Lonely Luan evil master Kefu, the master remarries, the master widowed, if not divorced, the husband must die first. If the official star is injured, or every day, the husband will die early. If the word Shen is seen again on the Wushen day and the word Yin is seen again on the Ren Yin day, the husband may be injured or die, and sometimes even the number of husbands will be eliminated.

For the rest of Yisi, see again on the day of Xinhai, see Hai again on the day of Xinhai, see noon on the days of Bingwu and Wuwu, and see son again on the day of Renzi, and the master is also the master.

Source : Baike

There are also ancient poems in the book “Yuanhai Ziping”: “The wooden tiger and widows have no son-in-law (Jiayin), the golden pig Qiyoulang (Xinhai), the red and yellow horse lying alone (Bingwu, Wuwu), and the black rat guarding the vacant house (Renzi) .”

From the above, it is known that Yisi, Dingsi, Xinhai, Wushen, Jiayin, Bingwu, Wuwu, and Renzi, there are no Ren Yin on the 8th, but the principle of “husband’s palace is the law of eating injury”, Ren Yin It can also be regarded as a lonely day.

Strictly speaking, the lonely evil spirit belongs to the state of the marriage palace, which is a summary of people’s experience. Because the Japanese Lord sits on his own husband and is not affected by his husband, he has no husband.

“Wood tiger widow without son-in-law”-refers to Jia Yinri, Yin Nai Geng Jin Jedi, Xin Jin fetal position, for the female life, it is a place where the husband star is powerless, so it is difficult to enjoy the husband’s blessing or the husband’s shadow.

“Does the golden pig have a man”—refers to Xinhai Day, when Hai Nai Bing fires the Jedi and Ding Huo’s fetal position, but also the husband is weak, so he cannot be protected and cared for by her husband.

Yisi, Dingsi, Xinhai, and Wushen, these four days are the sun’s self-sit-eat-injury; Jiayin, Bingwu, Wuwu, and Renzi, these four days are the sun’s self-sit on the sun blade.

The way to crack it is to have a baby when there is a chance to have a baby. In this way, his attention is shifted to the child, and he will not be staring at her husband all day, and there will not be so many complaints, and the miserable destiny of Lone Luan has also changed. The assertion related to Gu Luan Sha: 1: The cold quilt has little resentment, and the fate is lonely; 2: Guluan commits a crime of no children on the day, and when he sees an official star, he is a stranger. 3: If a lone luan meets her husband, she must have more children; 4: Guluan is most beneficial to Qisha, and Taohuaxi is the official star. 5: Ding Si Guluan's fate, a smart poet 6: Lonely Luan kills, husband and wife weep and wife weeping husband. There is the "home" of your husband in your horoscope. It is not the husband who appears in your husband's house, but a wounded officer who restrains her husband. Source : Sohu 孤鸾煞（见于日柱） Lone Luan Sha (see in Rizhu) Wood fire snakes have no sons, and golden pigs have no sons. Earth monkeys often lie alone, and wood tigers live in widows. Also: the wood fire snake has no son-in-law, the golden pig has no son, the red horse is lying alone, and the black rat guards the vacant room. Yǔ dài gū luán shā de nǚrén tóng chuáng, lǎogōng kěnéng huì fēicháng de xiāohào jīnglì, bùrán zěn huì zǎosǐ. With the same bed with a woman with Lone Luan Sha, the husband may consume energy very much, otherwise, how could he die prematurely. Source : KK NEWS There is a groan in the horoscope, men and women are prone to bigamy, have many twists and turns in their relationship, prone to have extramarital affairs, or have unsatisfactory sex life. Eight-character numerology moaning evil query formula: wood fire snake without son, golden pig and wood tiger injured, red and yellow horse lying alone, black rat guarding the vacant room. Wood Fire Snake refers to Wood Snake Day and Fire Snake Day, which are Dingsi Day and Osi Day respectively, and so on. People born on Ding Si Ri, Yisi Day, Xinhai Day, Jiayin Day, Bingwu Day, Wuwu Day, Renzi Day, and Wushen Day will have a moan in the eight characters, unsuccessful marriage and relationship, and even live alone and widowed. Female life with Gu Luan Sha is often arrogant and rebellious, sharp tongue, sharp mouth, full of reasoning, lack of gentleness, hurt husband, women do not let the face, arrogant and do not listen to the husband, and do not leave the husband. feelings. There are always foreign feelings, and the couples have many disputes, many twists and turns, Kev remarries, marriage is not smooth, widows rarely get good marriages, and most of them are late marriages. Source : 143 The main parents died one after another. They often met the heavy mourning throughout their lives. The Marriage Palace is the natural enemy of the husband = the wounded official. A wounded official is to hurt the official star representing her husband. It is an official and an official. There is a tiger who eats a husband in the marriage palace. Will that man be comfortable when he enters the marriage palace? In addition: The ancients said: I can scold my husband when I sit on a wounded officer. When my husband comes home, he is scolded, and he suffers from rants and faults. Is that man willing to stay here? For example: Yisi, Dingsi, Xinhai, Wushenri are the husband’s palace and the wounded official Source : Card Weibo 八專九丑 ( 8 Focus & 9 Ugliness ) Jiayin, Yimao, Ding Wei, Jiwei, Gengshen, Xinyou, Wushu, Gui Chou The Eight Special Days of Mingdai are generally sentimental and affectionate people. They are easy to fall into emotions and are too emotional to extricate themselves. The Eight Special Days also inevitably carry selfishness. In addition, the eight special days also have the meaning of grabbing wives and fighting husbands. They have a strong desire to possess and are a little so enjoyable. Many of the life masters with this god like to travel. The eighth special day is because sitting is the position of the crown and the official, most of them are energetic and strong libido. This is also often due to physical exhaustion and cause kidney deficiency; in addition, there is also a side of masturbation. Nine Chou Day (also known as Nine Ghosts Harm Day): Wu Zi Day, Wu Wu Day, Ren Zi Day, Ren Wu Day, Yi Mao, Yi You, Xin Mao Day, Xin You Day, Ji Mao Day, Ji You Day. Those who were born in these ten days have a strong sexual desire for themselves and their spouse. So there are often scandals that affect one's reputation; or unspeakable things, so the marriage is difficult to go smoothly. Those who were born in these nine days, each day, they sit on their own peach blossoms, because they and their spouse are more lustful… Those who were born in these nine days, the daily life is a peach blossom, it is a manifestation of heavier lust for himself and his spouse. Because of the more specialized aura, it is called the Eight Special Days. It aims to win over wives and fight for husbands, has a strong desire for possession, and also masters lust. Regarding this sun pillar, Tiangan Zulu or Crest is usually better for the body, and perhaps better and stronger for sexual performance, so it is easier to cause troubles and failures. Nine Ugly Days does not mean that the appearance is not good, on the contrary, most people born on this day are beautiful or charming! Its name is ugly, which refers to reputation, which is easy to cause bad reviews. Especially because of the emotional right and wrong, the face is torn apart, and the public is magnified and made public, and even to the thin court, the reputation is notorious, so that the reputation is ruined. Jiu Chou sits back: There are many disputes in feelings, passionate, and easy to see birth. Male life: short life, no good death. Female life: prevent childbirth. Nine Chou men and women who fall into their lives are bound to have unknown doubts or bitterness in their emotional journeys. Many extramarital affairs or abnormal romances are related to the nine ugly men’s lives. The ancients said that the nine ugliness are like a peach blossom, but there is no falsehood. Being unknown and not being made public is a portrayal of Jiuchou's mood. Eight specials and nine ugliness, also known as lust obstructing evil, their sex can be known. Source : KKNEWS