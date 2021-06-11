Bazi : Guy & Men That Will Be With Older Woman ( Wife )

Men with certain personality characteristics can handle older women as lover or wives better than others. Most of these specific personalty traits are innate or born with. By checking the natal chart of a man, we can predict if he is a better candidate to date or marry older woman or “cougar“.

Below are the Bazi characteristics of men for dating older women. Please check the personality section of your Bazi books or ask your teacher for explanation.

(Daymaster or DM below means the man in question)

Daymaster (DM) sits on -power star (qi-sha)

People with the following day-pillars sit on -power star: Yi-you, Wu-yin, JI-mao, Ren-xu, Gui-wei and Gui-chou.

DM sits on +power star (zheng-guan)

People with the following day-pillars sit on +power star: Bing-zi, Ding-hai, Geng-wu and Xin-si.

DM sits on +resource star (zheng-yin)

People with the following day-pillar sit on +resource star: Ji-zi, Yi-hai, Wu-wu and Ji-si.

DM sits on -resource star (pian-yin)

People with the following day-pillar sit on -resource star: Bing-Yin, Ding-mao, Geng-chen, Geng-xu, Xin-wei, Xin-chou, Ren-shen and Gui-you.

DM combines with a nearby stem

Below are the two types of DM combinations

a. Yang DM combines with wealth element (zheng-cai) sitting in month or hour pillar:

Jia-wood DM combines with Ji-earth

Bing-fire DM combines with Xin-metal

Wu-earth DM combines with Gui-water

Geng-metal DM combines with Yi-wood

Ren-water DM combines with Ding-fire

b. Yin DM combines with power element (zheng-guan) sitting in month or hour pillar:

Yi-wood DM combines with Geng-metal

Ding-fire DM combines with Ren-water

Ji-earth DM combines with Jia-wood

Xin-metal DM combines with Bing-fire

Gui-water DM combines with Wu-earth

If it is too late for you to find an older woman now, you at the least know who you should date when you are “free” again.

Source : Ken Lai