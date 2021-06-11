News

Bazi : Guy & Men That Will Be With Older Woman ( Wife )

Posted on

Men with certain personality characteristics can handle older women as lover or wives better than others. Most of these specific personalty traits are innate or born with. By checking the natal chart of a man, we can predict if he is a better candidate to date or marry older woman or “cougar“.

Below are the Bazi characteristics of men for dating older women. Please check the personality section of your Bazi books or ask your teacher for explanation.

(Daymaster or DM below means the man in question)

  1. Daymaster (DM) sits on -power star (qi-sha)

People with the following day-pillars sit on -power star: Yi-you, Wu-yin, JI-mao, Ren-xu, Gui-wei and Gui-chou.

  1. DM sits on +power star (zheng-guan)

People with the following day-pillars sit on +power star: Bing-zi, Ding-hai, Geng-wu and Xin-si.

  1. DM sits on +resource star (zheng-yin)

People with the following day-pillar sit on +resource star: Ji-zi, Yi-hai, Wu-wu and Ji-si.

  1. DM sits on -resource star (pian-yin)

People with the following day-pillar sit on -resource star: Bing-Yin, Ding-mao, Geng-chen, Geng-xu, Xin-wei, Xin-chou, Ren-shen and Gui-you.

  1. DM combines with a nearby stem

Below are the two types of DM combinations

a. Yang DM combines with wealth element (zheng-cai) sitting in month or hour pillar:

Jia-wood DM combines with Ji-earth
Bing-fire DM combines with Xin-metal
Wu-earth DM combines with Gui-water
Geng-metal DM combines with Yi-wood
Ren-water DM combines with Ding-fire
b. Yin DM combines with power element (zheng-guan) sitting in month or hour pillar:

Yi-wood DM combines with Geng-metal
Ding-fire DM combines with Ren-water
Ji-earth DM combines with Jia-wood
Xin-metal DM combines with Bing-fire
Gui-water DM combines with Wu-earth
If it is too late for you to find an older woman now, you at the least know who you should date when you are “free” again.

READ ALSO  Petition Calling For Removal of Malaysia's Education Minister Reaching 160 000 - PH Will Lose Many of Its Votes Because of Mazlee Malik

Source : Ken Lai

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

18 − 4 =

Most Popular

38.5K
News

Dear Prime Minister, You Are Not Stupid, Only Inefficient

36.4K
News

Top Malaysian Politicians, Their Family Members & Associates Including Mirzan Mahathir Are Among Those Owning Secretive Offshore Companies In Singapore & The British Virgin Islands

28.2K
News

Shocking Images Showing Malaysian LRT Head-On Collision Crash As Passengers Being Flung Off Their Seats – 213 People Injured

26.5K
Malaysia

Israel : “We Can Destroy Malaysia Within One-Second” – When Malaysia Says Malaysian Army Ready To Send Troops To Aid Offended Muslims

20.6K
News

Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah : We Need To Prepare For The Worst – Record high 7,289 Cases

20.2K
News

100 Malaysians Dead In 3 Days – It’s A Covid-19 War & We Never Ever Lost 100 Malaysians In 3 Days

16.3K
News

PKR Nurul Izzah Turns Her Back On DAP PSR Project : Urging Penang State Government To Cancel The Project To Protect The Environment & Fisherman Income

15.6K
News

Tajuddin Rahman : There Is A Possibility Of UMNO Working Together With DAP To Create A Conducive Environment For The Country Development

13.8K
News

How Control Of The Economy Corrupted UMNO : UMNO Leaders Own Massive Amounts Of Equity In Monopolistic Businesses Such As Banking, Insurance, Securities, Foreign Labour Import And Sand Mining Licences

13.5K
News

Tajuddin Threatens Chinese “Nak Kena Lempang” : “I Want To Warn Malaysian Chinese Not To Run & Complain When They’re Dissatistfied ”

To Top