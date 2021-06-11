Bazi : How Someone Can Steal Your Spouse & Lover ?

Male chart with numerous peer stars (bi-jian/ jie-cai) — Zheng-cai (+wealth) star stands for wife and pian-cai (-wealth) mistress for man. Peer stars are the competitions that want to snatch your love. This is especially valid for man DM with yang stems like jia, bing, wu, geng and ren. If natal chart and/or luck period comes another +peer (bi-jian), someone is preying on your wife or lover. For example, ren-water male DM has another ren in his natal chart and/or another ren coming from luck period.

Female chart with numerous output stars (shang-guan/ shi-shen) — Shang-guan (+ouput) and shi-shen (-output) stars attracts opposite sex but also the cause of losing one’s love. This is especially valid if +output is in the month-branch or day-branch. It means her spouse may find another competition for you

Female DM with yin stem like yi, ding, ji, xin and gui — if her natal chart and/or luck period comes another -peer (bi-jian), someone is preying on your husband or lover. For example, ding-fire female DM has another ding-fire in her natal chart and/or another ding coming from luck period.

When luck period clashes or combines with one’s spouse palace (day-branch) — assuming you have already married or with a steady partner, when this happens, there will be turbulence in your relationship. This is especially likely when bi-jian or peach-blossom star (zi, wu, mao, or you) clashes or combines with spouse palace.

When the wealth star of a male chart combines with luck period — this is the signal of another woman coming into the system. Wealth star stands for wife and mistress for man.

When the power star of a female chart combines with luck period — this is the signal of another man coming into the system. Power star stands for husband and lover for woman.

PREVENTION IS BETTER THAN CURE

Whether your spouse or partner is guilty of cheating or not, is not always clearcut. It could be the “script” or fate already written in your natal Bazi chart. The best strategy is to read the natal charts of yourself and your potential partner before going “steady”. If it is too late to do that, read the chart for the most dangerous years and avoid or keep an eye on opposite sex interactions during the period. There are some possible preventive remedies shown in my “Destiny and Luck management” courses (see below for details

Source : Ken Lia

In Bazi, power stars (zheng-guan/ qi-sha) represent husband/ boy friend for women. To check if your husband will cheat or not, you look at the interactions of power stars with your peer stars (bi-jian/ jie-cai) in your own Bazi chart. If there is/ are interactions would mean potential signs of cheating husbands or boy friends. It could also mean long courtship/ cohabitation with separations as ending.

If your natal chart meets any one of the following conditions, your husband is a potential cheater:

“Peer star snatches power star“(比劫夺官 ): Peer stars are daymaster’s (DM) sisters, friends of same gender and colleagues. Power star is husband. When peer star snatching power star happens, it means close friend or even sister has “snatched” DM’s husband away or simply having affair with DM’s husband. The likelihood is higher when peer and power star are in the same pillar. If peer star and power star show up in stem level, it means they have the affair openly without fear. If both stars are in the branch level, the affair is going on in secret.

Power star is combined away (官杀被合 ): Power star represents a woman DM’s husband. When it is combined away means her husband is taken away . For example, bing-fire is the power star of xin-metal female DM. If there is another xin-metal in the chart, especially if it is next to bing-fire, the probability of xin-metal DM losing her husband to another female will be high.

Peer star in day-branch (日支见比劫星 ): Day-branch is the location of spouse palace or husband in a chart. This palace prefers seeing wealth or power but not peer star. If peer star is unfavorable in the chart, mistress may likely show up.

Source : Ken Lai