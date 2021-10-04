News

Beware When Travelling : Hotel In Langkawi Ordered To Close After More Than 59 Staff Test Positive For Covid-19

Posted on

A popular hotel in Langkawi, Kedah has been ordered to close temporarily after more than 50 of its staff tested positive for Covid-19.

According to state health director Dr Othman Warijo, the infections — totalling 59 hotel personnel — have been categorised under the workplace cluster known as Dah Teluk Nibung cluster.

“From our investigations, the infection originated from the community and spread to the hotel,” he was quoted as saying by English daily The Star.

The report said that a total of 249 individuals involving hotel staff and their family underwent screening following the outbreak.

Dr Othman also said all close contacts have been placed under a Home Surveillance Order (HSO) for 10 days in an effort to curb the spread of new infections.

Langkawi island, which is the pilot project for the country’s travel bubble concept, reopened on September 16 for individuals who had completed two doses of Covid-19 vaccination.

Related Items:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: 149 People Test Positive For Covid-19 From Langkawi Travel Bubble Since September 16 - The Coverage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

42.3K
8,123
News

Ismail Sabri & Hamzah Meet To Discuss New Govt Formation With Enough SD Support – Malaysia Next PM & DPM
15.8K
5,869
News

Lee Chong Wei Heartwarming Message To Lee Zii Jia : “Your Victory Isn’t Over, Just Delayed” – This Defeat Is Just The Beginning
3.9K
2,918
News

Malaysia Is Now In A State Of Desperation : Must Avoid Becoming The Only Country In The Entire World That Become A Lockdown Loser
3.0K
1,226
News

Mahathir : Without Me, Anwar Is Nobody – Anwar Is Who He Is Because Of Me
2.3K
1,408
News

What Is The Real Agenda Of Enforcing The 51% Bumiputera Equity In Fowarding & Logistics Companies ?
2.2K
1,193
News

Malaysia Private Hospital Covid-19 Treatment Cost From RM 100 000 – RM 200 000 : “For Critical Patients, The Charge Is RM12,000 Per Day With A RM50,000 Deposit”
1.9K
1,602
News

Here The List of 12 UMNO MPs That Signed Statutory Declaration To Withdraw Their Support For Muhyiddin & Perikatan Nasional
1.7K
561
News

Here Is The List Of Vaccine Center In Malaysia And Their Vaccine Brand
1.5K
1,232
News

Breaking News : 41 New COVID-19 Cases Linked To KTV Cluster – Whoever Booked This Girl Please Go For Check Up
1.4K
1,251
News

Breaking News : Agong’s Last Warning – Either Muhyiddin Resigns, Tests His Legitimacy Next Week Or The King Fires Him & Appoints A New PM
To Top