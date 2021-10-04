Beware When Travelling : Hotel In Langkawi Ordered To Close After More Than 59 Staff Test Positive For Covid-19

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A popular hotel in Langkawi, Kedah has been ordered to close temporarily after more than 50 of its staff tested positive for Covid-19.

According to state health director Dr Othman Warijo, the infections — totalling 59 hotel personnel — have been categorised under the workplace cluster known as Dah Teluk Nibung cluster.

“From our investigations, the infection originated from the community and spread to the hotel,” he was quoted as saying by English daily The Star.

The report said that a total of 249 individuals involving hotel staff and their family underwent screening following the outbreak.

Dr Othman also said all close contacts have been placed under a Home Surveillance Order (HSO) for 10 days in an effort to curb the spread of new infections.

Langkawi island, which is the pilot project for the country’s travel bubble concept, reopened on September 16 for individuals who had completed two doses of Covid-19 vaccination.