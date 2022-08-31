News

Billion Dollar Whale Author Revealed That Jho Low Is In Shanghai – Spotted Having A Feast At Shanghai Disneyland

Posted on

Billion Dollar Whale authors and award-winning Wall Street Journal journalists Tom Wright and Bradley Hope today revealed that they have information on the whereabouts of fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, who is also known as Jho Low.

In a Twitter post, Wright shared that Jho Low was allegedly spotted having a feast at Shanghai Disneyland in 2019, and claimed that the information came from “a Malaysian government source”.

He also wished Malaysians “Selamat Hari Merdeka”.

Wright shared that additional information would be revealed on their YouTube page next week on the people who allowed Jho Low access to the global banking system.

Jho Low has been on the run from international authorities in connection to the 1MDB scandal. He is understood to be the mastermind behind the massive fraud.

His alleged co-conspirator, Datuk Seri Najib Razak, was recently jailed for 12 years and ordered to pay a fine of RM210 million for his role.

Najib is the first former Malaysian prime minister to be jailed.

