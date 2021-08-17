BN , PAS , PPBM , GPS & Pejuang MPs Signed SD Supporting Ismail Sabri As The Next Prime Minister – The End Of Anwar-Najib-Zahid

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Former Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Annuar Musa claims the coalition has obtained the majority support for its candidate to be the next prime minister.

In a Facebook post, the Ketereh MP said that with 42 BN seats in the Dewan Rakyat, it needed another 69 to endorse its candidate.

“Alhamdulillah, we have just finished discussions with MPs and representatives from other parties to ask for their support for a candidate from BN.

“We are very moved, because a number greater than the 69 required have agreed to give black and white support to a candidate from BN,” the former federal territories minister said.

Annuar added that the coalition’s MPs would meet with their chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi tonight to discuss the development.

This comes after Dewan Rakyat speaker Azhar Azizan Harun reportedly sent letters to all MPs this morning asking for statutory declarations (SDs) affirming their support for a prime ministerial candidate.

All 18 PAS MPs have submitted SDs, says Tuan Ibrahim

PAS said it has already collected the statutory declarations (SDs) from all its MPs on the party’s preferred candidate for prime minister.

“The SDs need to be handed to the King before 4pm tomorrow,” its deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said in a statement.

The Islamist party has 18 seats in the Dewan Rakyat.

Tuan Ibrahim also revealed that during his audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong today, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah said he would appoint a prime minister based on the SDs from the 220 MPs in the lower house.

Several party leaders, including Tuan Ibrahim, had an audience with the King this afternoon, following Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation as the prime minister yesterday.

Muhyiddin, however, will serve as a caretaker prime minister until his successor is appointed.

Party leaders were also believed to have expressed their views on the forming of a new government.

Tuan Ibrahim said he also welcomed the suggestion by the King that the well-being of the country and the people be prioritised.

“The King called for its leaders to work together to address the Covid-19 and economic crises and the people’s well-being.”

Also present were MCA president Wee Ka Siong and MIC deputy president M Saravanan.

Pejuang ready to work with PN to form govt but minus Umno ‘court cluster’

Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Pejuang bloc says it is willing to work with Perikatan Nasional (PN) to form the government if such cooperation does not involve the leaders of the so-called “court cluster” from Umno led by Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“Yes, we are ready to work with them,” the bloc’s president, Jerlun MP Mukhriz Mahathir, said in an interview with Astro Awani when asked about the possibility of working with PN parties such as Bersatu, PAS and GPS.

“I don’t think we can avoid that if we want enough numbers.”

The court cluster refers to a group of Umno leaders facing multiple charges of corruption, abuse of power and money laundering.

Pejuang was formed after the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government in February last year.

The Bersatu splinter party, which has four MPs, recently received the green light for registration as a political entity.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin Yassin resigned as prime minister after Zahid, former leader Najib Razak and 13 other MPs from Umno retracted their support for him in Parliament.

Umno currently has 38 seats in the Dewan Rakyat.

Zahid’s group has been dubbed “the Umno 15” while the others from the party remain loyal to PN under the leadership of vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Zahid, Najib and PKR president Anwar Ibrahim had been at the forefront of efforts to topple Muhyiddin since last year.

Mukhriz said any cooperation by Pejuang with a political pact should not go against the principles of the party’s struggle.

“From the start we have stood firm on our principles regarding the fight against corruption,” he said.

“This is why we will have problems if the majority that we support includes what is known as the court cluster.”

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and his deputy, Sultan Nazrin Shah, today met with the leaders of political parties as part of the process of appointing a new prime minister.

Each MP is required to submit the name of his or her candidate of choice as prime minister to Istana Negara by 4pm tomorrow.