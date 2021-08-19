Breaking News : 114 MPs Backing UMNO Ismail Sabri Summoned To Istana Negara – Anwar Ibrahim Only Managed To Obtain The Support Of 92 MPs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A total of 114 MPs who are said to back Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob for the prime minister’s post have been summoned to Istana Negara for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah tomorrow.

According to sources, the MPs are all from various parties that were part of the previous Perikatan Nasional-led administration.

These include MPs from Barisan Nasional (BN), Perikatan Nasional (PN), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), PBS, STAR and several independents.

The MPs are expected to have an audience with the King in batches between 10am and 5pm tomorrow.

“It is understood the King wants to verify their position on supporting Ismail,” said one source.

This comes amid talk that Ismail had garnered the support of more than the 111 MPs needed to obtain a simple majority in the Dewan Rakyat.

Sources also told FMT that opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim only managed to obtain the support of 92 MPs.

It was earlier reported that all 220 MPs had submitted statutory declarations on their PM candidate to Istana Negara ahead of today’s 4pm deadline.

Following the resignation of Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister on Monday, there had been great anticipation over who will be the next prime minister, with Ismail and Anwar being the favourites.