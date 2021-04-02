News

Breaking News : 25,700 Malaysians Report Side Effects After Taking Vaccines – Admitted To Hospital For Further Monitoring

The health ministry has received 25,770 reports of side effects from those who had received the first and second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, as at March 31.

Health minister Dr Adham Baba said among the mild side effects experienced were pain at the injection site, joint pain, fever, headache, fatigue, vomiting and nausea.

“The severe side effects include swelling in body parts such as the face, shortness of breath and discomfort in the chest.

“All those who suffered serious side effects were admitted to hospital for further monitoring,” Adham said during an event at Universiti Putra Malaysia.

On Monday, Adham had said 451,655 people had received the first dose, bringing the total number of first and second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered in the country to 580,765.

Meanwhile, the minister said 2,525 people had been booked for violating the rules under the Emergency (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases) (Amendment) Ordinance 2021, which came into force on March 11.

This amendment raised the fine from RM1,000 to RM10,000 for individuals and RM50,000 for corporate bodies.

Adham said 156 of these summonses were issued by the ministry and the rest by the police.

He said only 205 had settled their fines so far.

Adham said the health ministry had set aside several locations, including district health offices, for the offenders to pay their fines.

“Those who pay the compound fines within the first seven days will be given a 50% discount and those who settle them within 14 days will get a 25% discount.

“Students, the disabled (OKU) and those in the B40 low-income group can make appeals to the district health office.

“We will then open an investigation paper and submit it to the health officers to make a final decision.”

Adham stressed that the fine was not intended to oppress people but to ensure people do not violate the standard operating procedures.

