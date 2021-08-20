News

Breaking News : Agong Blocking Ismail Sabri’s Appointment As PM9 – Malaysia To The Brink Of Yet Another Constitutional Crisis

Posted on

The Agong is exceeding his authority and is pushing Malaysia to the brink of yet another constitutional crisis. The fact that the post of deputy prime minister is not provided for in the Federal Constitution of Malaysia makes it even worse. This tantamount to the Agong effectively “amending” the Constitution to favour his political allies in Pakatan Harapan.
Raja Petra Kamarudin

Two key people in Istana Negara have relayed the message to Perikatan Nasional that Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong will not swear in Ismail Sabri Yaakob as PM9 unless he agrees to form a unity government or kerajaan perpaduan with Pakatan Harapan and agrees to the appointment of Anwar Ibrahim as the DPM.

These two key people are Mohd Annuar Zaini and Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, who are not only advisers to the Agong but staunch Anwar Ibrahim supporters. These are also the two people who have been leaking Istana Negara documents and letters to the social media and mainstream media, some which are classified and protected under the Official Secrets Act.

Istana Negara is suggesting that Ismail Sabri does not really have the majority, or the 114 seats, as claimed, because some of the support, such as those from Sarawak, are conditional. Hence conditional support cannot be treated as real support, says Istana Negara. This mantra is being repeated by Pakatan Harapan leaders and supporters.

Today, the Agong, who constitutionally must be above politics, is playing the role of warlord and kingmaker in Malaysian politics. And the Agong is not the only Raja Melayu involved in this conspiracy to block Ismail Sabri from taking over as Malaysia’s prime minister.

Source : Malaysia Today

